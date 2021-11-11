Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Now Is The Time To Explore Innovation – Jonathan Sykes, Acting CE

Thursday, 11 November 2021, 2:55 pm
Opinion: Whanganui and Partners

It is a spirit of determination, optimism and collaboration that continues to sustain our business community, and supporting these values is a priority for Whanganui & Partners.

Encouraging this growth mind-set is not enough alone though, as an Economic Development Agency we need to deliver results. We need to provide the evidence of our support.

At our upcoming Sessions event, we will elaborate on key projects Whanganui & Partners has recently facilitated in support of innovation, business support and entrepreneurship.

Tim Easton, Strategic Lead – Business, will speak about the Innovate Whanganui competition and The Backhouse; a collaboration between Whanganui & Partners and UCOL which is giving aspirational locals a space to explore new business opportunities, deliver projects and develop innovative ideas.

Lou Walker, Strategic Lead – Capability, will present on this month’s Pakihi Māori Summit, which provided support, advice and resources to local Māori business people.

This Session, on November 16, is an opportunity to have a front-row seat as we discuss what these projects have contributed, the challenges and opportunities they have exposed, and what the future looks like in this innovation, start-up and collaboration space.

We will be welcoming guests into our home at the Innovation Quarter for this event but seating is limited and we encourage people to watch on Facebook Live, where they will also have a chance to ask questions and get the inside word.

What we know from our recent projects, and what our team is keen to share with the public, is that Whanganui’s business community has the potential to grow and succeed exponentially.

Now is a great time to explore Whanganui & Partners’ work in this entrepreneurial space. These recent projects always held great promise, but they delivered much more than even the most enthusiastic of us expected – they have nurtured an indomitable optimism in the entrepreneurial spirit of the business community we are part of in Whanganui.

Whanganui & Partners’ latest projects have ignited the imaginations of us all, and left us hungry for more.

Join us at Whanganui & Partners Sessions, at the Innovation Quarter, 179 St Hill St, from 5pm on November 16. Registrations are essential: discoverwhanganui.nz/sessions

