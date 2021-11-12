Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Voting Opens For The 2021 AA DRIVEN New Zealand Car Of The Year

Friday, 12 November 2021, 9:05 am
Press Release: AA DRIVEN New Zealand Car Of The Year

The AA and New Zealand Media and Entertainment (NZME) motoring platform DRIVEN have launched the search for Kiwi’s favourite car of 2021.

Voting for the 2021 AA DRIVEN Car of the Year is now underway and with it, the hugely popular People’s Choice.

As well as the satisfaction of voting for their favourite set of wheels, anyone taking part will be in with a chance to win $5,000 worth of Fuel or Charge (for EVs and PHEVs).

After a year in the boot, AA Motoring Services and DRIVEN decided it was time to get back together and jump-start the fiercely competitive AA DRIVEN New Zealand Car of the Year Awards.

From a team of five experienced judges representing both the AA and DRIVEN, the awards celebrate the best cars on sale in New Zealand and select finalists across a range of categories.

“DRIVEN’s team of motoring experts test and review hundreds of cars each year to help keep Kiwis in the motoring know,” said NZME’s Head of Automotive & DRIVEN Natasha Callister.

“Choosing a new vehicle is undoubtedly exciting and can also be a bit daunting, so our team is here to help Kiwi car buyers not only see what vehicles are available, but also help them decide which make and model best suits their needs. Car of the Year showcases the best of the best and we’re delighted to be returning in 2021,” said Callister.

According to General Manager - AA Motoring Services Jonathan Sergel, there’s much more to the Car of the Year Awards than just make and model bragging rights.

“While we are all looking forward to New Zealand motorists sharing their views, the Car of the Year Awards are also a fantastic way for distributors to get a deeper insight into just what New Zealanders are looking for in a vehicle,” said Sergel.

The New Zealand public can cast their vote by heading online to Car of the Year.

By entering, voters will be in the draw for a chance to win $5,000 of BP fuel vouchers or Electric charge all thanks to the teams at AA Smartfuel and ChargeNet.

“While the AA DRIVEN Car of the Year selection process is based on our judges’ selections, the People's Choice is based on the top 10 best-selling passenger vehicles in NZ, up to the end of October 2021, and given the sales race was so close we've also added in an extra option,” said DRIVEN Editor Dean Evans.

In alphabetical order, the People’s Choice finalists are:

  1. Ford Ranger
  2. Mazda CX-5
  3. Mitsubishi ASX
  4. Mitsubishi Outlander
  5. Mitsubishi Triton
  6. Nissan Navara
  7. Suzuki Swift
  8. Tesla Model 3
  9. Toyota Corolla
  10. Toyota Hilux
  11. Toyota Rav 4

Voting is open until 5:00 pm, Tuesday 30 November with winners announced in the December 11 issue of DRIVEN.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from AA DRIVEN New Zealand Car Of The Year on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 


Commissioner For The Environment: Turning Back A Silent Invasion
Parliamentary Commissioner for the Environment, Simon Upton, is calling for the Government to lift its game in protecting native ecosystems from the thousands of exotic plants spreading throughout Aotearoa New Zealand... More>>


Privacy Commissioner: Cracks Down On Compliance In Rental Accommodation Sector

New Zealand’s economy suffered less damage from the pandemic The Office of the Privacy Commissioner (OPC) has today launched a new compliance monitoring programme to ensure that property managers and agencies are acting in accordance with the Privacy Act... More>>

Climate of Fear: How The Reserve Bank Is Overstepping Its Mandate
The Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) has no legal or democratic mandate for climate change, says a new report from think tank The New Zealand Initiative... More>>


Statistics: Food Prices Fall For First Time Since February
Food prices fell 0.9 percent in October 2021 compared with September 2021, mainly influenced by lower prices for fruit and vegetables, non-alcoholic beverages, and meat, poultry, and fish, Stats NZ said today... More>>


Council of Trade Unions: Living Wage In The Core Public Service Shows The Way

The New Zealand Council of Trade Unions is welcoming today’s announcement that workers in the core public service will be paid a minimum of the New Zealand Living Wage rate of $22.75 when their department’s service contracts come up for renewal... More>>


Statistics NZ: Card Spending Increases In October
New Zealanders spent $645 million (9.5 percent) more on their credit and debit cards in October, compared with last month, Stats NZ said today. “The increase indicates spending is starting to return to levels seen before the country went into lockdown... More>>



TUANZ: Commerce Commission Directs Telco Industry To Create Marketing Code To Reduce Consumer Confusion
The Commerce Commission has instructed the telecommunications industry to develop a marketing code that ensures consumers receive all the information they need from telco providers to make informed choices about the technology options and plans that best suit their needs... More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 