Hawke’s Bay Wine Auction Keeps Giving

Although the 2021 Hawke’s Bay Wine Auction was cancelled due to COVID risks and restrictions, the event committee have been thrilled with patronage of ticket purchases and their community of supporters. Many have showed compassion and contributed their ticket costs, plus additional donations to be gifted to Cranford Hospice.

Hawke’s Bay Wine Auction, General Manager – Elisha Milmine, says ‘The fact that the Hawke’s Bay Wine Auction has been the largest annual contributor to Cranford Hospice for the past 6 years is made possible due to the generosity of HB wineries and partner sponsors who have continued supporting the event so all funds raised at Auction can be gifted to Cranford.‘

‘We were extremely disappointed to have to cancel the 2020 event, but the philanthropy we have received has been truly humbling. Including an extremely charitable local group of people, who have been regular syndicate buyers at the Hawke’s Bay Wine Auction over the years; they had submitted an absentee bid on the Paritua auction lot and once the event cancellation was announced they approached the winery to make a generous bid to purchase the wine with the funds to be donated to Cranford Hospice. The combined giving of all involved has allowed us to gift Cranford with a substantial donation for 2021.’ said Milmine.

In the absence of the 2021 Hawke’s Bay Wine Auction, the event committee reminisce about the great

success of the 2020 event. They look forward to the 30th Hawke’s Bay Wine Auction with a spectacular celebration of Hawke’s Bay wines, raising much needed funds for Cranford Hospice which will now be held on Saturday 17th September 2022 at ToiToi HB Arts and Events Centre.

The Hawke’s Bay Wine Auction committee would like to thank the generosity and understanding of participating wineries, local businesses, corporate partners and supporting bidders.

Together they support Cranford Hospice to care for patients and their families living in the Hawke’s Bay, each and every day. Supporting Cranford Hospice is the core charitable mission of the Hawke’s Bay Wine Auction, whose cumulative giving surpasses $3.9 million.

