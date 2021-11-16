Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Advantage Secures LogRhythm Security Services Authorisation In An NZ First

Tuesday, 16 November 2021, 7:15 am
Press Release: Advantage

Managed security services provider Advantage has become the first New Zealand company to achieve LogRhythm Security Services Authorisation.

Gaining the certification makes Advantage one of the only authorised partners in New Zealand and only the second in Australia.

To qualify, Advantage underwent extensive and in-depth training, while also employing at least two LogRhythm Security certified analysts and two LogRhythm Support certified engineers.

Simon Howe, LogRhythm’s VP Sales APAC, says the authorisation is a credit to Advantage.

“It’s a great indication of their skill set around LogRhythm, which is great for customers,” he says. “They’ve committed to significant training and exams to achieve it.”

Advantage MD Brad Pearpoint says the authorisation has been something the team had been working towards for a while.

“It underpins the security services we provide to our customers,” he says. “We’re excited to have our capability recognised.”

Client Kris Pawson, Security Officer at Scales Corporation, sees this achievement as building on Advantage’s already outstanding service.

“It adds even more confidence that they’re always striving to improve their knowledge and professionalism,’ he says. “It shows they’re committed to maintaining a high level of professionalism and knowledge in their services.”

That work has paid off, with Advantage again winning LogRhythm's MSSP partner of the year. It’s for the second year in a row which, says Simon, “is a testament to the ongoing strength of the business and the relationship with LogRhythm.”

“It’s a relationship we really value and together we’re delivering a lot of value to customers.”

As one of New Zealand’s oldest IT companies, Advantage has been recognised for its capacity to evolve with constantly changing IT environments using tools based on Gartner’s SOC Visibility Triad to Protect, Detect and Respond.

About Advantage

A New Zealand-owned and operated managed service provider, Advantage provides leading IT services across all market verticals. With over three decades of experience and a future-focused team, its enterprise-level services and solutions are tailored to deliver real value to New Zealand businesses of all sizes. Its security and datacentre services are unique in the market – helping to eliminate risks to IT infrastructure and systems and backed by a wide range of hardware and software partners.

Launching in 1984, the company has expanded across New Zealand, with branches in Auckland, Wellington and Palmerston North. It has worked with some of the country’s largest enterprises, including Tower Insurance.

Advantage has built an industry-leading Managed Security solution, specifically targeted at New Zealand organisations of all sizes. This uses best of breed security products, woven into a holistic protection suite – all backed by a New Zealand-based team of security professionals.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Advantage on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 



Reserve Bank of New Zealand: Chief Economist And MPC Member Departing After 25 Years

The Reserve Bank’s Head of Economics and Chief Economist, Yuong Ha, who is also an inaugural member of the Monetary Policy Committee will leave next year after 25 years with RBNZ. Mr Ha, who has been with the RBNZ since 1997, and is an internal member of the Monetary Policy Committee, will leave both roles next year... More>>

Government: Climate Standards For New Govt Buildings
The Government is rolling out its plan for a carbon neutral public sector by 2025 by requiring that all new non-residential government buildings are climate friendly, Economic and Regional Development Minister Stuart Nash and Climate Change Minister James Shaw announced today... More>>

Commissioner For The Environment: Turning Back A Silent Invasion
Parliamentary Commissioner for the Environment, Simon Upton, is calling for the Government to lift its game in protecting native ecosystems from the thousands of exotic plants spreading throughout Aotearoa New Zealand... More>>



Statistics NZ: Annual Net Migration Lowest Since 2012
The provisional net migration gain of 800 people in the year ended September 2021 is the lowest for a September year since 2012, Stats NZ said today. “This latest gain is well down from the record net migration gain of 92,000 in the March 2020 year,” population indicators manager Tehseen Islam said... More>>

Energy: Infratil Performs Strongly With Half Year Profit Buoyed By Tilt Sale
Infratil Limited today announced a Net Parent Surplus from Continuing Operations of $1.086 billion, for the six months ended 30 September 2021, which is the largest net surplus that Infratil has recorded in its 27-year history... More>>



Statistics: Food Prices Fall For First Time Since February
Food prices fell 0.9 percent in October 2021 compared with September 2021, mainly influenced by lower prices for fruit and vegetables, non-alcoholic beverages, and meat, poultry, and fish, Stats NZ said today... More>>


Council of Trade Unions: Living Wage In The Core Public Service Shows The Way

The New Zealand Council of Trade Unions is welcoming today’s announcement that workers in the core public service will be paid a minimum of the New Zealand Living Wage rate of $22.75 when their department’s service contracts come up for renewal... More>>


work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 