Advantage Secures LogRhythm Security Services Authorisation In An NZ First

Managed security services provider Advantage has become the first New Zealand company to achieve LogRhythm Security Services Authorisation.

Gaining the certification makes Advantage one of the only authorised partners in New Zealand and only the second in Australia.

To qualify, Advantage underwent extensive and in-depth training, while also employing at least two LogRhythm Security certified analysts and two LogRhythm Support certified engineers.

Simon Howe, LogRhythm’s VP Sales APAC, says the authorisation is a credit to Advantage.

“It’s a great indication of their skill set around LogRhythm, which is great for customers,” he says. “They’ve committed to significant training and exams to achieve it.”

Advantage MD Brad Pearpoint says the authorisation has been something the team had been working towards for a while.

“It underpins the security services we provide to our customers,” he says. “We’re excited to have our capability recognised.”

Client Kris Pawson, Security Officer at Scales Corporation, sees this achievement as building on Advantage’s already outstanding service.

“It adds even more confidence that they’re always striving to improve their knowledge and professionalism,’ he says. “It shows they’re committed to maintaining a high level of professionalism and knowledge in their services.”

That work has paid off, with Advantage again winning LogRhythm's MSSP partner of the year. It’s for the second year in a row which, says Simon, “is a testament to the ongoing strength of the business and the relationship with LogRhythm.”

“It’s a relationship we really value and together we’re delivering a lot of value to customers.”

As one of New Zealand’s oldest IT companies, Advantage has been recognised for its capacity to evolve with constantly changing IT environments using tools based on Gartner’s SOC Visibility Triad to Protect, Detect and Respond.

About Advantage

A New Zealand-owned and operated managed service provider, Advantage provides leading IT services across all market verticals. With over three decades of experience and a future-focused team, its enterprise-level services and solutions are tailored to deliver real value to New Zealand businesses of all sizes. Its security and datacentre services are unique in the market – helping to eliminate risks to IT infrastructure and systems and backed by a wide range of hardware and software partners.

Launching in 1984, the company has expanded across New Zealand, with branches in Auckland, Wellington and Palmerston North. It has worked with some of the country’s largest enterprises, including Tower Insurance.

Advantage has built an industry-leading Managed Security solution, specifically targeted at New Zealand organisations of all sizes. This uses best of breed security products, woven into a holistic protection suite – all backed by a New Zealand-based team of security professionals.

