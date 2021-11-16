Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

First Key ‘Cannabis For Pets’ Study Conducted

Tuesday, 16 November 2021, 11:45 am
Press Release: Hale Animal Health

A New Zealand company that’s set to be among the first in the world to register cannabis medicines for pets has successfully completed its first study involving dogs.

Celebrating the launch of Best Life supplements for senior dogs and adult and senior cats: Leila de Koster, Managing Director Hale Animal Health.

Hale Animal Health’s Managing Director, Leila de Koster, says while the research is commercially sensitive, and the findings will be closely guarded, it nonetheless marks a major early milestone.

Titled ‘Pilot pharmacokinetic study of CBD treatment in healthy dogs’, the study saw a group of healthy dogs treated orally with what was deemed an investigational veterinary product. Blood samples were then taken periodically, which among other things detected CBD concentration levels and the rate it cleared the animals’ bodies.

“The study confirmed our hypothesis around how best to dose, supporting our desired dosing regime. It confirmed the bioavailability, or broadly speaking the absorption, of our investigational product and so overall we’re delighted,” says Ms de Koster.

Extensive R&D work is now underway in the quest for Hale to achieve approval in New Zealand and Australia for CBD veterinary-prescribed medicines, with the submission of the company’s first data package for regulators to assess planned for the first half of 2023.

“Hale is aiming to be one of the first in the world to deliver clinically trialled and registered cannabidiol-based products for pets. It’s a long road but this pharmacokinetic study represents a key first step,” says Ms de Koster.

Part-owned by medicinal cannabis company Helius Therapeutics, Hale Animal Health is based at Helius’ massive 8,800sqm state-of-the-art indoor facility in East Auckland.

In July, Helius became New Zealand’s first medicinal cannabis business to be awarded a GMP Licence to Manufacture Medicines. The Medicinal Cannabis Agency has since announced the verification and availability of two new local medicinal cannabis products.

Just as the country’s Medicinal Cannabis Scheme has enabled the local development and manufacturing of cannabis therapeutics for humans, creating CBD products for pets is now also achievable in New Zealand. While it’s novel here, Ms de Koster says the sector is growing rapidly internationally.

Chief Executive of Helius Therapeutics, Carmen Doran, says it’s exciting to be working alongside Hale on the journey to obtain official registration of CBD prescription products for pets that vets can then prescribe with confidence.

“CBD will be a game-changer for many Kiwi pet owners and their suffering pets. Just as Helius is rolling out an R&D pipeline of activity and novel therapeutics, so too is Hale. The fact that many at Helius have considerable experience in animal health is also proving a huge advantage,” says Ms Doran.

Obtaining registration for approved medicinal cannabis products for pets requires considerable data and clinical trials. Hale’s work is set to fill an international void of clinical information, on the likes of the efficacy of CBD products for pets.

“CBD is highly effective for treating the likes of pain and inflammation in humans, and we believe it’s no different for animals. All mammals have an endocannabinoid system with receptors that work with cannabinoids, the active substance in medicinal cannabis,” says Ms Doran.

It’s believed CBD can treat pet anxiety, stress, nausea, skin conditions, arthritis, and seizures, and Hale will work hard to prove this with trials and reliable clinical data.

Ms de Koster says Kiwis are keen to access cannabidiol-based products to naturally alleviate their pets’ pain and suffering.

“Local pet owners are hugely supportive of our work to develop and deliver CBD products to help their much-loved furry friends. Fortunately, we’ve already got natural supplements on the shelf that they can get in behind and back, which helps to fund Hale’s critical cannabis R&D work,” she says.

Since launching early this year, Hale’s Vitality Plus natural liquid supplement range has been selling well in vet clinics and pet specialty shops, including PETstock stores, across New Zealand.

Now, Hale has rolled out its Best Life supplements for senior dogs and adult and senior cats, with its next product release, in 2022, aimed at puppies, kittens, and active dogs.

“Tailored to the life stage of the pet, these liquid supplements are the first of their kind in New Zealand and they’re packed with essential omegas, antioxidants, prebiotics and superfoods. As we say: ‘Squeeze some health into every feed… because prevention is the best medicine for them too’. Better still, pets love the taste,” she says.

The Hale brand continues to grow. The company is a proud sponsor of Barkley Manor – a popular new local television show which showcases a doggie day-care centre in Grey Lynn, Auckland.

“Kiwi pet owners have got in behind Hale which is really energising us to return the favour. We can’t wait to help the lives of much-loved companion animals, both here and eventually overseas, by delivering world-leading approved medicinal cannabis products for pets,” says Leila de Koster.

www.haleanimal.co.nz

About Hale

Hale Animal Health is committed to elevating the quality of life of every pet. Based in Auckland, New Zealand, Hale is working to develop one of the world’s first clinically trialled and registered medicinal cannabis medicines for pets. In addition to future cannabis derived prescription medicines, Hale now offers a range of scientifically formulated pet supplements, crafted from premium natural ingredients - backed by the latest animal health data. As animal lovers, Hale feels dutybound to do everything it can to improve pets’ lives.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Hale Animal Health on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 



Reserve Bank of New Zealand: Chief Economist And MPC Member Departing After 25 Years

The Reserve Bank’s Head of Economics and Chief Economist, Yuong Ha, who is also an inaugural member of the Monetary Policy Committee will leave next year after 25 years with RBNZ. Mr Ha, who has been with the RBNZ since 1997, and is an internal member of the Monetary Policy Committee, will leave both roles next year... More>>

Government: Climate Standards For New Govt Buildings
The Government is rolling out its plan for a carbon neutral public sector by 2025 by requiring that all new non-residential government buildings are climate friendly, Economic and Regional Development Minister Stuart Nash and Climate Change Minister James Shaw announced today... More>>

Commissioner For The Environment: Turning Back A Silent Invasion
Parliamentary Commissioner for the Environment, Simon Upton, is calling for the Government to lift its game in protecting native ecosystems from the thousands of exotic plants spreading throughout Aotearoa New Zealand... More>>



Statistics NZ: Annual Net Migration Lowest Since 2012
The provisional net migration gain of 800 people in the year ended September 2021 is the lowest for a September year since 2012, Stats NZ said today. “This latest gain is well down from the record net migration gain of 92,000 in the March 2020 year,” population indicators manager Tehseen Islam said... More>>

Energy: Infratil Performs Strongly With Half Year Profit Buoyed By Tilt Sale
Infratil Limited today announced a Net Parent Surplus from Continuing Operations of $1.086 billion, for the six months ended 30 September 2021, which is the largest net surplus that Infratil has recorded in its 27-year history... More>>



Statistics: Food Prices Fall For First Time Since February
Food prices fell 0.9 percent in October 2021 compared with September 2021, mainly influenced by lower prices for fruit and vegetables, non-alcoholic beverages, and meat, poultry, and fish, Stats NZ said today... More>>


Council of Trade Unions: Living Wage In The Core Public Service Shows The Way

The New Zealand Council of Trade Unions is welcoming today’s announcement that workers in the core public service will be paid a minimum of the New Zealand Living Wage rate of $22.75 when their department’s service contracts come up for renewal... More>>


work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 