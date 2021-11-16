Transport Logistic And Air Cargo Trade Fair Comes To Southeast Asia In 2023

The Southeast Asian edition of transport logistic and air cargo will take place in Marina Bay Sands, Singapore from 13th to 15th September 2023. MMI Asia, the regional subsidiary of Messe Muenchen (MMG), announced the dates together with key industry stakeholders Changi Airport Group, SATS Ltd and DHL Express. This edition is the latest in the leading series of transport logistic and air cargo shows which include, India, China, Turkey, the United States and the world's largest logistics event and parent show in Munich.

transport logistic and air cargo is a timely entry into the region as the transportation, logistics, and air cargo sectors faced the advent of new technologies, business models, markets and competitions. The event will address challenges that the eco-system is facing and bring together solutions for companies to evolve and meet changing customer expectations.

The Singapore Tourism Board (STB) and MMI Asia signed a Memorandum of Understanding on 15 November 2021, to organise the Southeast Asian edition of transport logistic and air cargo for multiple biennial editions in Singapore, starting from 2023. This partnership includes the development of new content, programme and exhibition components for the tradeshow, marketing and publicity efforts, and areas of collaboration in industry knowledge exchange.

MMI Asia's Director and General Manager, Michael Wilton said: "In a disrupted world, the logistics industry has had to adapt, change and remain flexible in order to meet the extraordinary demands the global economies have placed on their sector. The event will enable the very best minds to meet, network and ensure they remain up to date with the latest trends and best practices in the industry. For shippers looking to address and solve the demands that have been forced on their distribution and logistics networks, the event will provide unparalleled access to the very best solutions and services available in the global market."

Wilton continued: "The transport logistic and air cargo event is poised to be the meeting place for professionals in these sectors. Visitors will meet, learn, discover and experience the very best cutting-edge technologies, services, and best practices in the industry. This is in addition to staying ahead of industry trends via top level conferences, seminars and educational sessions. Those attending will be equipped to help their organizations meet the challenges in the years ahead."

The event will feature a high-level conference that will focus on specific subjects and issues facing the logistics ecosystem. Under a central theme of "Integrated Logistics for a Disrupted World", the conference and educational sessions will address challenges and offer solutions for companies looking to thrive in this sector.

Lim Ching Kiat, Managing Director, Air Hub Development of Changi Airport Group commented: "Air cargo plays a key role in global trade and supply chains - its significance is further highlighted during the pandemic with the delivery of essential goods and medical supplies. Looking ahead, Southeast Asia's share in global air trades is expected to increase, and global cargo hubs like Changi play a key role in supporting this growth. It is therefore very timely that the transport logistic and air cargo Exhibition and Conference launches an edition in this region. As a key air cargo and MICE hub in the region, we are excited to have the event anchored here in Singapore and we look forward to its successful launch."

Julia Kwan, MMI Asia's Group Project Director said: "The event will address the key pain points of the industry. The educational content will be vast, interactive and specifically, target the most pressing issues facing the industry. transport logistic and air cargo is trusted globally and we are committed to work with industry leaders in the region to ensure the event addresses the needs of the sector."

Nazri Othman, Senior Vice President, Cargo Services, SATS Ltd added: "SATS handles 80% of the airfreight volume in Singapore and is well poised to handle growth in cargo volume seamlessly across our network. Equipped with modern facilities and a proven track record, SATS has remained resilience during the pandemic. Our Coolport has enabled us to handle perishables/vaccines and our eCommerce Hub has helped us cope with the surge in online retail as an emerging new norm. We are proud to be part of the transport logistic and air cargo Exhibition and Conference and is certain that this industry will continue to grow from strength to strength."

Christopher Ong, Managing Director, DHL Express Singapore said, "At DHL Express, we have seen shifts in global supply chains with a growing focus on intra-Asian trade opportunities in the past year. We expect to see more e-commerce growth in the Asia Pacific region and are investing close to EUR 750 million, or SGD 1.2 billion, in our ground infrastructure and air network expansion to boost our regional connectivity. We are privileged to be able to further the development of the transport logistics and air cargo sector through our participation in this event."

MMI Asia is also working in partnership with STB to ensure the event maximizes the advantages of Singapore's logistics and event infrastructure. Poh Chi Chuan, Executive Director, Exhibitions and Conferences, Singapore Tourism Board commented: "We are delighted that Singapore has been chosen to host the inaugural transport logistic and air cargo, and we look forward to working closely with MMI Asia for a successful launch in 2023. The addition of this marquee event will strengthen Singapore and the region's attractiveness as a premier logistics and air cargo hub. Its launch in Singapore is also testament to our continued status as a leading destination for global business events."

Further details on transport logistic and air cargo Southeast Asian edition will be made available shortly through the website www.transportlogisticasean.com. Suppliers to the industry are encouraged to contact the organisers early.

© Scoop Media

