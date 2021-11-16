Venture Taranaki Supports The Build Of New Hemp Fibre Pātaka Kai (storeroom) For Marfell Community Garden

Taranaki regional development agency, Venture Taranaki, will host their fourth Branching Out event exploring hemp fibre and the opportunity that exists for future-focused sustainable hemp construction and value-added products this Thursday 18 November.

At the sold-out event, construction industry players, architects, and property developers will hear from experts presenting the opportunity for hemp construction for the region. Speakers will expand on the benefits of using hemp fibre as a carbon neutral building material, highlighting the opportunity for value-added construction products and what is needed to enable a Taranaki hemp fibre industry. Lastly, how interested parties can get involved while understanding the practicalities and challenges.

"It’s fantastic we’re able to bring together speakers within the hemp industry to explore and highlight the opportunity, particularly for our construction industry here in Taranaki. There’s the opportunity to shine a light on future-focused sustainable hemp construction and the development of value-added products, while leveraging the vast knowledge and expertise that already exists in the region," explains Venture Taranaki Chief Executive Justine Gilliland.

"We know we can grow hemp here in Taranaki. The challenge has been what can we do with it that is value adding. Construction helps provides that piece of the puzzle," adds Justine.

After the Branching Out hemp event, a new pātaka kai will be built using hemp fibre or hempcrete at the Marfell Community Garden. The new hemp pātaka kai will replace an existing kai cupboard that is used to store produce grown in the garden as well as food donations.

"Building the new pātaka kai in Marfell is an awesome opportunity to demonstrate hempcrete being used in a real-world construction setting, off the back of Thursday’s event, while gifting a tāonga to the community that will be widely used," says Justine.

"The Marfell Community Garden was established one year ago but has already become a space to connect whānau, community groups and schools. The goal of kai resilience in Marfell means that we want everyone to have access to fresh and healthy veggies. The Marfell community should be proud at how much has been achieved already in just one year," says Urs Signer from Sustainable Taranaki.

Andrew French, Marfell Community Garden Board Member agrees, adding, "The community garden is a space that connects the community and helps sustain and care for Papatūānuku, the earth who sustains us. It’s a garden, but also a place to share knowledge, and to get to know the people in our hāpori, it’s like a village square. Hempcrete is a material that fits in perfectly with the values of the māra, it will be secure in strong winds, from pests and help keep the food for longer."

Venture Taranaki has supported the hemp pātaka kai build working with Sustainable Taranaki, and local Matt Low, a hempcrete homeowner and one of the speakers at the Branching Out with Hemp Fibre Construction event.

Venture Taranaki acknowledges Troy Tawhio from Tawhio and Mcleod Builders who has provided in-kind building support, the amazing work of the Hāpai mana Māori Mums group, who donated the original pātaka kai, and the Taranaki Retreat, and their food rescue programme. With special mention to Taiao and Te Raumahora Hema, coordinators of the Marfell Pātaka Kai, and who have donated two fridge freezers and at times distribute cold and frozen kai from their own whare.

Members of the public are welcome to observe the build of the new hemp pātaka kai at Marfell Community Garden, Saturday 20 November, from 9am.

