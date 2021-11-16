Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Venture Taranaki Supports The Build Of New Hemp Fibre Pātaka Kai (storeroom) For Marfell Community Garden

Tuesday, 16 November 2021, 4:25 pm
Press Release: Venture Taranaki

Taranaki regional development agency, Venture Taranaki, will host their fourth Branching Out event exploring hemp fibre and the opportunity that exists for future-focused sustainable hemp construction and value-added products this Thursday 18 November.

At the sold-out event, construction industry players, architects, and property developers will hear from experts presenting the opportunity for hemp construction for the region. Speakers will expand on the benefits of using hemp fibre as a carbon neutral building material, highlighting the opportunity for value-added construction products and what is needed to enable a Taranaki hemp fibre industry. Lastly, how interested parties can get involved while understanding the practicalities and challenges.

"It’s fantastic we’re able to bring together speakers within the hemp industry to explore and highlight the opportunity, particularly for our construction industry here in Taranaki. There’s the opportunity to shine a light on future-focused sustainable hemp construction and the development of value-added products, while leveraging the vast knowledge and expertise that already exists in the region," explains Venture Taranaki Chief Executive Justine Gilliland.

"We know we can grow hemp here in Taranaki. The challenge has been what can we do with it that is value adding. Construction helps provides that piece of the puzzle," adds Justine.

After the Branching Out hemp event, a new pātaka kai will be built using hemp fibre or hempcrete at the Marfell Community Garden. The new hemp pātaka kai will replace an existing kai cupboard that is used to store produce grown in the garden as well as food donations.

"Building the new pātaka kai in Marfell is an awesome opportunity to demonstrate hempcrete being used in a real-world construction setting, off the back of Thursday’s event, while gifting a tāonga to the community that will be widely used," says Justine.

"The Marfell Community Garden was established one year ago but has already become a space to connect whānau, community groups and schools. The goal of kai resilience in Marfell means that we want everyone to have access to fresh and healthy veggies. The Marfell community should be proud at how much has been achieved already in just one year," says Urs Signer from Sustainable Taranaki.

Andrew French, Marfell Community Garden Board Member agrees, adding, "The community garden is a space that connects the community and helps sustain and care for Papatūānuku, the earth who sustains us. It’s a garden, but also a place to share knowledge, and to get to know the people in our hāpori, it’s like a village square. Hempcrete is a material that fits in perfectly with the values of the māra, it will be secure in strong winds, from pests and help keep the food for longer."

Venture Taranaki has supported the hemp pātaka kai build working with Sustainable Taranaki, and local Matt Low, a hempcrete homeowner and one of the speakers at the Branching Out with Hemp Fibre Construction event.

Venture Taranaki acknowledges Troy Tawhio from Tawhio and Mcleod Builders who has provided in-kind building support, the amazing work of the Hāpai mana Māori Mums group, who donated the original pātaka kai, and the Taranaki Retreat, and their food rescue programme. With special mention to Taiao and Te Raumahora Hema, coordinators of the Marfell Pātaka Kai, and who have donated two fridge freezers and at times distribute cold and frozen kai from their own whare.

Members of the public are welcome to observe the build of the new hemp pātaka kai at Marfell Community Garden, Saturday 20 November, from 9am. 

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Venture Taranaki on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 


Tower: Releases New Tool Revealing Kiwis’ Residential Flood Risks
Tower has invested in detailed modelling showing the risk of flooding from rivers and rain for residential addresses across New Zealand. As of today, Tower is sharing flood risk ratings with all New Zealanders and using its data to better match flood premiums to risk... More>>


Reserve Bank of New Zealand: Chief Economist And MPC Member Departing After 25 Years

The Reserve Bank’s Head of Economics and Chief Economist, Yuong Ha, who is also an inaugural member of the Monetary Policy Committee will leave next year after 25 years with RBNZ. Mr Ha, who has been with the RBNZ since 1997, and is an internal member of the Monetary Policy Committee, will leave both roles next year... More>>

Commissioner For The Environment: Turning Back A Silent Invasion
Parliamentary Commissioner for the Environment, Simon Upton, is calling for the Government to lift its game in protecting native ecosystems from the thousands of exotic plants spreading throughout Aotearoa New Zealand... More>>


Napier Port: Reports Record Revenue And Earnings

Napier Port (NZX.NPH) today reports record revenue and earnings for the financial year ended 30 September 2021, as the resilience and diversity of its trade portfolio continues to mitigate the effect of container shipping disruptions and the absence of cruise ship visits caused by the ongoing effects of the COVID-19 pandemic... More>>


Statistics NZ: Annual Net Migration Lowest Since 2012
The provisional net migration gain of 800 people in the year ended September 2021 is the lowest for a September year since 2012, Stats NZ said today. “This latest gain is well down from the record net migration gain of 92,000 in the March 2020 year,” population indicators manager Tehseen Islam said... More>>

Energy: Infratil Performs Strongly With Half Year Profit Buoyed By Tilt Sale
Infratil Limited today announced a Net Parent Surplus from Continuing Operations of $1.086 billion, for the six months ended 30 September 2021, which is the largest net surplus that Infratil has recorded in its 27-year history... More>>



Statistics: Food Prices Fall For First Time Since February
Food prices fell 0.9 percent in October 2021 compared with September 2021, mainly influenced by lower prices for fruit and vegetables, non-alcoholic beverages, and meat, poultry, and fish, Stats NZ said today... More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 