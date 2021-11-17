Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Celebrate & Be In To Win With NZ Flowers Week November 22 – 26, 2021

Wednesday, 17 November 2021, 10:05 am
Press Release: NZ Flowers Week

Spring time is celebration time for the local cut flowers industry and during NZ Flowers Week flower lovers all over the country are invited to join the party.

From Monday November 22 through to Friday 26 the resilience, passion and skill of industry players, from growers to floral retailers will be acknowledged and just as importantly, their customers too.

For the sixth year in a row the event’s organisers Feel Good With Flowers have created a big bunch of great opportunities for people to revel in the beauty of quality, NZ-grown blooms and foliage, and have a chance to win prizes from a pool totalling $30,000.

During the week Feel Good With Flowers will be asking the NZ public to purchase blooms and bouquets from their favourite florists and support them using hashtags #supportlocalflowers and #nzflowersweek2021.

Thai-Anh Cooper from Feel Good With Flowers says as part of the campaign, six customers, six retailers and six growers will each have the chance to win $500 plus a hamper full of goodies.

“When customers purchase flowers they can nominate their local floral retailer and both the customer and the florist will go in the draw. Similarly floral retailers can nominate their favourite grower and these are just some of the prizes. Winning growers and retailers will also receive an exclusive media feature on their business. For more details go to: www.nzflowersweek.co.nz or www.feelgoodwithflowers.co.nz

NZ cut flowers need to be on Essential Goods list

Thai-Anh says it has been a challenging 12 months with COVID-19 having a major impact. “The loss of business during Level 4 lockdown and the continued restrictions nationwide have dramatically affected our industry, with some businesses losing more than half their annual income.

“However the resilience shown by our floral retailers and growers has been phenomenal. Their efforts and determination to drive their business forward and innovate during these trying times has been heroic and humbling. So in a loud shout out this year’s event is all about supporting local; supporting those who are passionate about creating a beautiful product and delivering it to the public.”

The country’s lockdowns revealed the buying behaviour of many Kiwis as they discovered their essentials to get them through the tough times. Whilst people were fighting for toilet paper in the supermarket aisles, the team at Feel Good with Flowers was fielding calls from flower lovers as to why they couldn’t purchase local blooms at this time. In a heart-breaking Government decision, NZ-grown flowers had been deemed non-essential.

This did not go down well with the team of 5 million Kiwis, many of whom love to buy, appreciate and share the powerful emotional boost that flowers always give. “At a time when mental health is so important and blooms give so much joy to so many, we firmly believe flowers need to be classed as Essential Goods,” says Thai-Anh.

Members of the cut flower industry are currently applying for an Essential Services listing, and working with the Covid Committee, educating officials on the group’s ability to operate safely in a contactless retail environment.

Love flowers? Buy local – it’s a lifeline for the industry

Quality wise, NZ-grown blooms and foliage propagated with skill and passion in Aotearoa are benchmarked alongside some of the best in the world. They look better and last longer too because they haven’t travelled half way round the world. “Buying local during NZ Flowers Week is a beautiful way to share the love and help keep the industry blooming,” Thai-Anh says.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from NZ Flowers Week on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 


Tower: Releases New Tool Revealing Kiwis’ Residential Flood Risks
Tower has invested in detailed modelling showing the risk of flooding from rivers and rain for residential addresses across New Zealand. As of today, Tower is sharing flood risk ratings with all New Zealanders and using its data to better match flood premiums to risk... More>>


Reserve Bank of New Zealand: Chief Economist And MPC Member Departing After 25 Years

The Reserve Bank’s Head of Economics and Chief Economist, Yuong Ha, who is also an inaugural member of the Monetary Policy Committee will leave next year after 25 years with RBNZ. Mr Ha, who has been with the RBNZ since 1997, and is an internal member of the Monetary Policy Committee, will leave both roles next year... More>>

Commissioner For The Environment: Turning Back A Silent Invasion
Parliamentary Commissioner for the Environment, Simon Upton, is calling for the Government to lift its game in protecting native ecosystems from the thousands of exotic plants spreading throughout Aotearoa New Zealand... More>>


Napier Port: Reports Record Revenue And Earnings

Napier Port (NZX.NPH) today reports record revenue and earnings for the financial year ended 30 September 2021, as the resilience and diversity of its trade portfolio continues to mitigate the effect of container shipping disruptions and the absence of cruise ship visits caused by the ongoing effects of the COVID-19 pandemic... More>>


Statistics NZ: Annual Net Migration Lowest Since 2012
The provisional net migration gain of 800 people in the year ended September 2021 is the lowest for a September year since 2012, Stats NZ said today. “This latest gain is well down from the record net migration gain of 92,000 in the March 2020 year,” population indicators manager Tehseen Islam said... More>>

Energy: Infratil Performs Strongly With Half Year Profit Buoyed By Tilt Sale
Infratil Limited today announced a Net Parent Surplus from Continuing Operations of $1.086 billion, for the six months ended 30 September 2021, which is the largest net surplus that Infratil has recorded in its 27-year history... More>>



Statistics: Food Prices Fall For First Time Since February
Food prices fell 0.9 percent in October 2021 compared with September 2021, mainly influenced by lower prices for fruit and vegetables, non-alcoholic beverages, and meat, poultry, and fish, Stats NZ said today... More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 