Jimmy’s Point Panorama

A stunning new apartment development offers refined elegance, and high-end waterfront living with panoramic views and aspirational urban lifestyle.

Jimmy’s Point - Artist's impression

Jimmy’s Point will be a fresh take on waterfront living featuring 30 premium apartments designed to be a high-end statement development in the sought-after waterfront precinct of Launch Bay at Hobsonville Point.

Conceived by privately-owned development company Winton, a key partner in the evolution of the wider Hobsonville Point precinct and a world-class New Zealand property group, Jimmy’s Point will occupy the last remaining waterfront development land within the Launch Bay precinct.

Winton is known for creating best-by-design master-planned and vibrant urban communities that are sustainable and connected. The design-forward Jimmy’s Point development will maximise harbour views and consolidate a new urban lifestyle.

Suzie Wigglesworth, Bayleys’ national director residential projects, says the Jimmy’s Point apartment building will make an architectural statement to anchor the precinct and redefine, yet again, urban living at Hobsonville Point which has come a long way from its early days as an air force base.

“Jimmy’s Point will offer an advantageous address, with an abundance of lifestyle benefits and some of the best views possible.

“The clifftop site has grandstand vistas of the Waitemata harbour, with the Auckland Harbour Bridge to the left and Catalina Bay and the Hobsonville Point ferry terminal, to the right.

“On offer will be a total of 30 one-bedroom, two-bedroom and three-bedroom apartments – all with designated car parks at basement level and included in the apartment price.

“Significantly, the larger ground floor apartments have assigned back yards, making them suitable for families and providing an even greater sense of space.”

The intended start date for the development is first quarter 2022.

Initial look-and-feel concepts by Winton have been finessed and brought to life by leading architects Isthmus Group, while interiors will be designed by visionary firm Macintosh Harris.

“The apartments will have a relaxed, understated aesthetic with the use of wood, stone and marble in conjunction with a refined colour palette in keeping with the coastal environment,” says Wigglesworth.

“Think pared-back elegance, clean lines, high ceilings, an open airiness and timeless quality.

“Maximising the orientation to north and west, floor-to-ceiling windows will frame the harbour views, while capturing the best of the sun and light.”

The apartments will feature luxury hotel-style bathrooms, wool carpets and a full, high-end Fisher & Paykel appliance package included as standard.

Launch Bay is the premier precinct on the peninsula, anchored by the Marlborough Oval, the former air force parade ground, and where residential options have been quickly snapped up when they reach the market.

“There is already an established community around the Jimmy’s Point development site, with the four original 1930s officers’ homes having pride of place fringing the oval in prime position above the water’s edge, and 12 new-build Oval homes all sold last year,” explains Wigglesworth.

“Meanwhile, there are several apartment developments underway, with the adjacent Ovation complex – also by Winton – expected to be delivered at the end of 2022.”

The Launch Bay neighbourhood is less than five minutes’ walk to Catalina Bay with its weekly Farmers’ Market, vibrant hospitality venues, and ferry terminal offering streamlined commutes to the city.

A series of interconnected walkways and the coastal boardwalk encourages social connection and activity, while good schooling is nearby for those with children.

Wigglesworth says although at the upper end of the Hobsonville market price-wise, Jimmy’s Point apartments will have broad appeal.

“We have typically seen strong uptake within the Launch Bay precinct by early retirees and empty-nesters, many choosing to relocate to Hobsonville Point to be closer to their families that have bought in the area or with some connection to the former air base.

“Equally, young professionals who want a lifestyle apartment and families looking for the convenience of low-maintenance and a strong sense of connection in an established community, are expected to show interest.

“Investors know the worth of property at Hobsonville Point, with minimal available rental stock in the market underpinning the value of this new concept of urban, seaside living.”

With a typical flurry of interest as soon as new property opportunities are released at Hobsonville Point and with the market rising, genuinely interested parties are encouraged to make early enquiry off the plans.

The Jimmy’s Point pricing structure is available on request.

