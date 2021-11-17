Delta Insurance Appoints Marketing Head

Delta Insurance Group has appointed Miranda Cook to a new role as Head of Marketing to support the company’s current wave of growth.

Delta Chief Operating Officer Kent Chaplin says the appointment recognised the recent changes at Delta and significant expansion of both the company’s product range and its Asia-Pacific footprint and beyond.

“These are exciting times for us, and the scale of our marketing needs has grown. We’re thrilled to bring Miranda into the team to take charge of that side of the business.”

Ms Cook joins Delta from Microsoft and brings more than 20 years’ marketing, brand and communications experience to the company, including seven years in the insurance sector with a number of well-known international companies. Her previous career saw roles at Spark, YMCA and the Mental Health Foundation. She has also been a mentor at disability access organisation Be.Lab and volunteer for DigiWahine, Microsoft’s initiative to assist young Māori and Pasifika girls into the technology sector.

She will join the leadership team and lead the marketing function across Delta Insurance Group, including its Singapore and future overseas offices, and will take a key role in the company’s Environment, Social and Governance (ESG) planning and activities, says Mr Chaplin.

Ms Cook says she was attracted to Delta for many reasons. “I’ve had my eye on Delta. I see it as an innovative and collaborative company that’s growing at pace. With such a strong sense of purpose and respect for ESG principles, it’s clearly a place where people enjoy coming to work.”

