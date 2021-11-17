Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

APEC – ‘A Powerful Example Of Community’ – Business Forum

Wednesday, 17 November 2021, 2:14 pm
Press Release: NZ International Business Forum

In a year of unprecedented challenge, New Zealand’s leadership in APEC and the APEC Business Advisory Council (ABAC) has helped the region to weather the storm of the pandemic and secure a better foundation for the future, says the New Zealand International Business Forum (NZIBF).

“2021 has been a very tough year for international trade,” said NZIBF Chair Philip Gregan. “Supply chains, markets and growth continue to be disrupted by COVID, and many businesses in New Zealand and around the region have struggled.

“A bright spot has been the leadership that New Zealand has demonstrated in its chairing of APEC this year. We express our thanks to the Prime Minister, Minister for Trade and Export Growth and their colleagues, very ably supported by officials led by Vangelis Vitalis and Mark Talbot”.

Mr Gregan says that APEC’s collaborative approach to shared challenges has contributed to the resilience of the Asia Pacific region.

“APEC Leaders issued a strong statement on 12 November which includes some very practical commitments designed to keep trade flowing, markets open and ensure that opportunities are accessible to all, in the region and around the world. The Aotearoa Action Agenda provides some concrete and verifiable processes to implement APEC’s Putrajaya Vision by 2040”.

Mr Gregan said that NZIBF particularly welcomed APEC’s strong support for the World Trade Organisation (WTO), ongoing commitment to the concept of the Free Trade Area of the Asia Pacific (FTAAP) as well as new undertakings on digitalising border processes, led by New Zealand Customs.

“New Zealand exporters depend on openness, the rule of trade law and the ability to do business efficiently around the world. Giving exporters the choice to submit trade documents electronically has helped them overcome pandemic disruptions in many of our markets. New Zealand was successful in encouraging APEC economies to lock in those digital processes. Paperless trading can save time, money and hassle for businesses across the region – now and into the future. This is a great outcome for New Zealand exporters” Mr Gregan added.

NZIBF has played a role in APEC this year by providing advice and support to the New Zealand Members of ABAC.

“We were very proud to support New Zealand’s chairing of ABAC this year. ABAC Chair Rachel Taulelei, strongly supported by our Executive Director Stephen Jacobi and his team, showed exemplary leadership. The year’s work culminated in an outstanding Report to Leaders calling for ambitious outcomes on regional economic integration, sustainability, the digital economy and greater inclusion for smaller businesses, women and Indigenous people.

“New Zealand businesses are used to adversity, but this has been a truly testing year. It has never been more important to continue to champion open markets, reject protectionism and actively support sustainability and inclusion. We will continue to work closely with APEC, ABAC and our partners around the region to build a more seamless, resilient and inclusive Asia Pacific community,” Mr Gregan concluded.

For a copy of the ABAC Report: https://tradeworks.org.nz/wp-content/uploads/2021/10/ABAC-Report-2021-Final.pdf. The APEC Leaders’ Declaration can be found at https://www.apec.org/meeting-papers/leaders-declarations/2021/2021-leaders-declaration.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from NZ International Business Forum on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 


Tower: Releases New Tool Revealing Kiwis’ Residential Flood Risks
Tower has invested in detailed modelling showing the risk of flooding from rivers and rain for residential addresses across New Zealand. As of today, Tower is sharing flood risk ratings with all New Zealanders and using its data to better match flood premiums to risk... More>>


Reserve Bank of New Zealand: Chief Economist And MPC Member Departing After 25 Years

The Reserve Bank’s Head of Economics and Chief Economist, Yuong Ha, who is also an inaugural member of the Monetary Policy Committee will leave next year after 25 years with RBNZ. Mr Ha, who has been with the RBNZ since 1997, and is an internal member of the Monetary Policy Committee, will leave both roles next year... More>>

Commissioner For The Environment: Turning Back A Silent Invasion
Parliamentary Commissioner for the Environment, Simon Upton, is calling for the Government to lift its game in protecting native ecosystems from the thousands of exotic plants spreading throughout Aotearoa New Zealand... More>>


Napier Port: Reports Record Revenue And Earnings

Napier Port (NZX.NPH) today reports record revenue and earnings for the financial year ended 30 September 2021, as the resilience and diversity of its trade portfolio continues to mitigate the effect of container shipping disruptions and the absence of cruise ship visits caused by the ongoing effects of the COVID-19 pandemic... More>>


Statistics NZ: Annual Net Migration Lowest Since 2012
The provisional net migration gain of 800 people in the year ended September 2021 is the lowest for a September year since 2012, Stats NZ said today. “This latest gain is well down from the record net migration gain of 92,000 in the March 2020 year,” population indicators manager Tehseen Islam said... More>>

Energy: Infratil Performs Strongly With Half Year Profit Buoyed By Tilt Sale
Infratil Limited today announced a Net Parent Surplus from Continuing Operations of $1.086 billion, for the six months ended 30 September 2021, which is the largest net surplus that Infratil has recorded in its 27-year history... More>>



Statistics: Food Prices Fall For First Time Since February
Food prices fell 0.9 percent in October 2021 compared with September 2021, mainly influenced by lower prices for fruit and vegetables, non-alcoholic beverages, and meat, poultry, and fish, Stats NZ said today... More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 