Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

More Kiwis Now Able To Live The Retirement They Deserve

Thursday, 18 November 2021, 1:10 pm
Press Release: Heartland

Heartland Bank has increased the maximum loan-to-value ratio (LVR) on its Reverse Mortgage product. This is the biggest change to reverse mortgage criteria since Heartland introduced a monthly advance feature in 2017 and the first time the limits have been increased since 2004.

Andrew Ford, Heartland’s General Manager – Reverse Mortgages, said, “this change will enable Heartland to help more people to live a better retirement without having to sell their home.”

The LVR limits are used to determine the maximum amount a customer can borrow, based on their age and the value of their property. Heartland encourages customers to only borrow what they need and has a number of controls in place to ensure this.

The vast majority of Heartland customers only borrow a modest amount, with the average initial LVR in the 12 months to 30 September 2021 being just 9%.

Andrew Ford added, “in a recent survey of over 2,000 Kiwis, only 12% said NZ Super was enough to live the retirement they desire. Using a reverse mortgage to tap some of the equity in their home can be a great way to live a more comfortable retirement.”

Strong demand

With the pressures of high inflation and increasing financial demands weighing on Kiwis aged 60 and over, Heartland is finding that more and more customers are struggling to make ends meet.

“We are seeing a strong increase in demand, with new business up 70% in the four months to 31 October 2021 compared with the same period in 2020. Higher property prices, low interest rates, increasing indebtedness in retirement, and an aging population, along with greater awareness and acceptance of reverse mortgages, are all contributing to this,” explained Ford.

New loan-to-value limits

The maximum LVR is increasing by 5%. The new maximum LVR for a 70-year-old is 30%. This is rarely taken upfront and typically drawn down progressively via a monthly advance over 5 to 10 years, and/or with some held in a cash reserve facility (line of credit) for future needs or unexpected expenditure.

Heartland is proud to have helped more than 19,000 people retire more comfortably. To find out more about a Heartland Reverse Mortgage, go to www.heartland.co.nz/reverse-mortgage.

Heartland Bank’s responsible lending criteria, terms, conditions and fees apply. Interest rates are subject to change.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Heartland on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 


MBIE: Kiwis Confronted With An Alarming Rise In Online Identity Theft
Newly released data from Netsafe shows incidents of identity fraud in New Zealand have increased by a shocking 86 per cent over the last financial year, while incidents of investment fraud have risen by 37 per cent over the same period... More>>


Tower: Releases New Tool Revealing Kiwis’ Residential Flood Risks
Tower has invested in detailed modelling showing the risk of flooding from rivers and rain for residential addresses across New Zealand. As of today, Tower is sharing flood risk ratings with all New Zealanders and using its data to better match flood premiums to risk... More>>


Reserve Bank of New Zealand: Chief Economist And MPC Member Departing After 25 Years

The Reserve Bank’s Head of Economics and Chief Economist, Yuong Ha, who is also an inaugural member of the Monetary Policy Committee will leave next year after 25 years with RBNZ. Mr Ha, who has been with the RBNZ since 1997, and is an internal member of the Monetary Policy Committee, will leave both roles next year... More>>



Statistics: Producer Prices Increase
Producer prices increased more in the year ended September 2021 than in any other year for more than a decade, Stats NZ said today.In the year ended September 2021, prices received by producers increased 6.2 percent, and prices paid by producers increased 7.0 percent... More>>

Napier Port: Reports Record Revenue And Earnings

Napier Port (NZX.NPH) today reports record revenue and earnings for the financial year ended 30 September 2021, as the resilience and diversity of its trade portfolio continues to mitigate the effect of container shipping disruptions and the absence of cruise ship visits caused by the ongoing effects of the COVID-19 pandemic... More>>


Statistics NZ: Annual Net Migration Lowest Since 2012
The provisional net migration gain of 800 people in the year ended September 2021 is the lowest for a September year since 2012, Stats NZ said today. “This latest gain is well down from the record net migration gain of 92,000 in the March 2020 year,” population indicators manager Tehseen Islam said... More>>

Energy: Infratil Performs Strongly With Half Year Profit Buoyed By Tilt Sale
Infratil Limited today announced a Net Parent Surplus from Continuing Operations of $1.086 billion, for the six months ended 30 September 2021, which is the largest net surplus that Infratil has recorded in its 27-year history... More>>


work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 