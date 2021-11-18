Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

OneFortyOne To Invest $11 Million Dollars In Its Kaituna Sawmill

Thursday, 18 November 2021, 2:27 pm
Press Release: OneFortyOne

OneFortyOne has committed to invest $11 million dollars in its Kaituna Sawmill over the next three years.

General Manager of Kaituna Sawmill Tracy Goss said the $11 million investment consists of three major projects to increase the sawmill’s drying and treating capacity.

“By purchasing new equipment, we will be able to extract greater value from each log, meaning more local timber can be produced for New Zealand’s housing market.”

“With an improvement in our processing capability onsite, it also means 20 less trucks on the road every month, reducing our emissions by nine per cent annually,” Mr Goss said.

“In the past 10 years the sawmill has achieved a 46% reduction in the site’s greenhouse gas emissions. A suite of environmental improvements has been made, from small to significant. A state-of-the-art Biomass Energy Centre and continuous drying kiln installed in 2016 has reduced the sawmill’s carbon footprint by 934 tonnes of carbon dioxide equivalents per year.

“Reducing our footprint by another 265 tonnes annually is significant and a great example of where actively deciding to monitor and invest in reducing our carbon footprint leads to better business and community outcomes.

“It’s an exciting project and it represents the first major capex investment from OneFortyOne since acquisition of Nelson Forests,” said Mr Goss.

Speaking at the announcement Regional MP Stuart Smith said: “I congratulate OneFortyOne and Kaituna Sawmill for making this significant investment in our region and in New Zealand’s timber industry which will increase supply and create local jobs.”

“The majority of the timber products will be consumed by the local building and construction industry.”

The project is scheduled to begin in April 2022.

Fast Facts

  • Represents first major capex from OneFortyOne since acquisition of Nelson Forests.
  • Majority of capital (over two thirds) will be with NZ suppliers (kiln and treatment plant).
  • Regional employment – will create four jobs locally.
  • Positive carbon footprint impact (265t of CO2 savings annually - c. 50+ annual car emissions estimated to be reduced largely from reduced haulage to third party drying/treating).
  • Kaituna Sawmill has been in operation since 1985. Australia-based OneFortyOne purchased Nelson Forests (including Kaituna Sawmill) in September 2018.
  • The sawmill has increased its capacity by 40% over the past 2 years.
  • 70% of what is produced at Kaituna Sawmill is sold domestically.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from OneFortyOne on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 


MBIE: Kiwis Confronted With An Alarming Rise In Online Identity Theft
Newly released data from Netsafe shows incidents of identity fraud in New Zealand have increased by a shocking 86 per cent over the last financial year, while incidents of investment fraud have risen by 37 per cent over the same period... More>>


Tower: Releases New Tool Revealing Kiwis’ Residential Flood Risks
Tower has invested in detailed modelling showing the risk of flooding from rivers and rain for residential addresses across New Zealand. As of today, Tower is sharing flood risk ratings with all New Zealanders and using its data to better match flood premiums to risk... More>>


Reserve Bank of New Zealand: Chief Economist And MPC Member Departing After 25 Years

The Reserve Bank’s Head of Economics and Chief Economist, Yuong Ha, who is also an inaugural member of the Monetary Policy Committee will leave next year after 25 years with RBNZ. Mr Ha, who has been with the RBNZ since 1997, and is an internal member of the Monetary Policy Committee, will leave both roles next year... More>>



Statistics: Producer Prices Increase
Producer prices increased more in the year ended September 2021 than in any other year for more than a decade, Stats NZ said today.In the year ended September 2021, prices received by producers increased 6.2 percent, and prices paid by producers increased 7.0 percent... More>>

Napier Port: Reports Record Revenue And Earnings

Napier Port (NZX.NPH) today reports record revenue and earnings for the financial year ended 30 September 2021, as the resilience and diversity of its trade portfolio continues to mitigate the effect of container shipping disruptions and the absence of cruise ship visits caused by the ongoing effects of the COVID-19 pandemic... More>>


Statistics NZ: Annual Net Migration Lowest Since 2012
The provisional net migration gain of 800 people in the year ended September 2021 is the lowest for a September year since 2012, Stats NZ said today. “This latest gain is well down from the record net migration gain of 92,000 in the March 2020 year,” population indicators manager Tehseen Islam said... More>>

Energy: Infratil Performs Strongly With Half Year Profit Buoyed By Tilt Sale
Infratil Limited today announced a Net Parent Surplus from Continuing Operations of $1.086 billion, for the six months ended 30 September 2021, which is the largest net surplus that Infratil has recorded in its 27-year history... More>>


work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 