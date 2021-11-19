Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Vintage 2021 Shines At Marlborough Wine Show

Friday, 19 November 2021, 2:07 pm
Press Release: Wine Marlborough

The excellence of Marlborough’s vintage this year shone through at the 2021 Marlborough Wine Show sponsored by QuayConnect.

Of the 18 trophies awarded, seven went to wines produced this year, including QuayConnect Champion Wine of the Show, which was awarded to Saint Clair’s Wairau Reserve Sauvignon Blanc 2021. The Saint Clair wine also was awarded the WineWorks Champion Sauvignon Blanc trophy. Other wines from vintage 2021 to take out trophies include, Stoneleigh Latitude Pinot Gris, Wairau River Estate Summer Riesling, Wairau River Reserve Grüner Veltliner, Riverby Estate Rosé and Brancott Estate Reserve Sauvignon Blanc.

More than 540 wines were judged by a panel of 10, in October, with Chief Judge Ben Glover describing the line up as being exceptional.

“The 2021 and 2020 wines were stunning. All the judges thought it was one of the best lineups they have seen. It was an exceptional show to judge. The Pinots out of 2020 were just beautiful and the 2021 Sauvignon Blancs were out of this world.” “The concentration, the poise, precision and depth of styles showed the quality of this year’s vintage,” he said.

Two new Trophies were awarded for the first time this year; the WineWorks Champion Alternate Style Sauvignon Blanc – to Sound of White “Barrel Fermented” Sauvignon Blanc 2019, and the Vit Management Ltd Best Organic Wine, which went to Giesen Single Vineyard Clayvin Pinot Noir 2017.

The Coterie Provenance Award, recognising the best single vineyard current release from any class was awarded to Brancott Estate Reserve Sauvignon Blanc 2021 grown at Triplebank Vineyard in the Awatere Valley.

The Marlborough Museum Legacy Award is awarded to the wine producer with the highest scores from three vintages within a 10-year period and this went to Framingham Select Riesling, 2011, 2016 and 2019. Ben Glover says this was an exceptional category to judge and the winning wine was a special example of Marlborough Riesling.

“All 24 entries looked really good. It is always brilliant seeing wines across 10 years and the evolution and style that the winemakers have achieved.”

While the Trophies were to be announced at a Celebration Lunch on November 19, Alert Level 2 restrictions resulted in the event being cancelled. Trophy winners were informed and visited personally by Wine Marlborough this week.

The Board of Wine Marlborough had also planned to present a Lifetime Achievement Award to a member of Marlborough’s wine community at the Celebration Lunch. That has now been delayed and will be announced at a suitable occasion in the future.

