Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Hyundai's XCIENT Fuel Cell Has Landed On NZ Soil

Friday, 19 November 2021, 7:33 pm
Press Release: Hyundai New Zealand

Yesterday Hyundai New Zealand unloaded the nation’s first hydrogen-powered truck, the XCIENT FCEV (Fuel Cell Electric Vehicle) at the Port of Auckland.

This truck is road-ready, and with a reliable hydrogen supply on tap through Ports of Auckland, it was able to be driven to our Mt Wellington headquarters yesterday.

This is the first of five trucks which we will see on the nation’s roads next year running freight across the country in a real world demonstration within commercial fleets. New Zealand is just the second market outside Korea to commence a multiple truck program. The XCIENT Fuel Cell trucks in Switzerland are in commercial operation. Their fleet has now exceeded more than 2 million kilometres of regular commercial service.

The XCIENT Fuel Cell truck has a manufacturer gross vehicle weight (GVW) of 28 tonnes and a combined gross combination weight of 42 tonnes. It will operate lower than this here due to our New Zealand road weight limitations, however it illustrates the genuine heavy duty nature of this truck.

Hyundai New Zealand, a NZ-owned company, has secured the trucks from Hyundai Motor Company, with the help of funding from ECCA, to put them into a working demonstration program. The aim is to speed up adoption by helping industry, government and the public grow in confidence to use hydrogen powered trucks.

The trucks will be introduced into an on-road (in-service) demonstration program with specialists in heavy vehicle transport and road transport logistics. Those partners are still to be confirmed.

They will be fueled by our own hydrogen refueller until the first group of hydrogen refueling stations are available, which are well underway.

The XCIENT is powered by a 350kw electric motor with 2237Nm of torque. Driving energy is provided by a 180kW hydrogen Fuel Cell system with dual 90kW Fuel Cell stacks combined with a 72kWh battery. Seven tanks make a combined storage capacity of about 32.09kg of hydrogen. The range is about 400km – the driving distance between Auckland and Palmerston North.

The arrival is an exciting milestone - New Zealand is now at the forefront of international efforts to shift heavy vehicle transport to zero emission formats. Each XCIENT Fuel Cell vehicle on our road in place of a diesel truck will save *50 tonnes of C02 per year from being emitted into our environment

*based on 80,000kms per annum

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Hyundai New Zealand on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 



Rail And Maritime Transport Union: Timaru Port Workers Vote To Strike
The results of a secret ballot of Port of Timaru workers saw an overwhelming majority vote for strike action to pursue a general wage increase of 8%. 94% of workers voting supported industrial action. Rail and Maritime Transport Union (RMTU) South Island Organiser John Kerr says the decision was not taken lightly... More>>


Royal Society: 2021 Research Honours Aotearoa Celebrates Achievements By Researchers, Scholars And Innovators

Contributions of innovators, kairangahau Māori, researchers and scholars throughout Aotearoa New Zealand are having their achievements and national and international impact recognised... More>>

MBIE: Kiwis Confronted With An Alarming Rise In Online Identity Theft
Newly released data from Netsafe shows incidents of identity fraud in New Zealand have increased by a shocking 86 per cent over the last financial year, while incidents of investment fraud have risen by 37 per cent over the same period... More>>


BNZ: Auckland Retail Card Spending Bounces Back In Step Two
Bank of New Zealand (BNZ) card spending data released today shows one week of retail therapy at Alert Level 3 Step 2 has been enough to raise card spending in Auckland to levels greater than before the Delta lockdown... More>>


Statistics: Producer Prices Increase
Producer prices increased more in the year ended September 2021 than in any other year for more than a decade, Stats NZ said today.In the year ended September 2021, prices received by producers increased 6.2 percent, and prices paid by producers increased 7.0 percent... More>>

Napier Port: Reports Record Revenue And Earnings

Napier Port (NZX.NPH) today reports record revenue and earnings for the financial year ended 30 September 2021, as the resilience and diversity of its trade portfolio continues to mitigate the effect of container shipping disruptions and the absence of cruise ship visits caused by the ongoing effects of the COVID-19 pandemic... More>>


Statistics NZ: Annual Net Migration Lowest Since 2012
The provisional net migration gain of 800 people in the year ended September 2021 is the lowest for a September year since 2012, Stats NZ said today. “This latest gain is well down from the record net migration gain of 92,000 in the March 2020 year,” population indicators manager Tehseen Islam said... More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 