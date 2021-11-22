QUALITY SERVICE AWARDS NZ Winners Announced

Reader’s Digest has revealed the names of the NZ businesses whose customer service have excelled during one of the most difficult years for the business community in modern history.

In releasing the Quality Service Award results, Reader’s Digest recognises that the seriousness of COVID-19’s Delta variant and the subsequent lockdowns created heavy burdens on business. Yet the customer service teams of businesses listed as award winners rallied, building on knowledge acquired in 2020 to forge stronger business models that better reflect the ever-changing needs of their customers, says Reader’s Digest editor-in-chief Louise Waterson.

She says that despite the second-wave of the pandemic disrupting many face-to-face dealings with customers, and other standard markers of business success, customer service excellence even more important.

“For the award-winning businesses, the complex challenges created by Delta only reinforced their determination to work even harder to help their customers. With an ever-present kind and sympathetic approach to customers at the core, they cleverly adapted their existing practices to suit their customers’ needs and concerns.”

Reader’s Digest commissioned independent market research company Catalyst Consultancy & Research to survey New Zealanders’ opinions of a range of service providers.

A total of 2400 New Zealanders of a mixed demographic were asked to rate their experience of service provided by businesses / organisations.

Running since 2015, the survey identifies the most satisfied customers across 35 different categories, from funeral insurance to loyalty cards and banks to mobile phone providers. The prestigious Quality Service Award recognises companies that truly understand consumers’ needs.

The full list of New Zealand Quality Service Award winners can be seen here https://qualityserviceawards.co.nz/results/ or below. They are as follows:

Category Winner Silver Bank of the Year ASB TSB Car Insurance AA Insurance State Car Rentals Jucy Avis Coffee Shops & Cafés Starbucks Muffin Break Cruise Operator Princess Cruises P&O Cruises DIY Home Improvement Stores Mitre 10 Bunnings Flooring Stores (excluding Tiling Stores and DIY Home improvement Stores) Carpet Court Harrisons Carpet Funeral Insurance New Zealand Seniors Momentum Life Garden Centres Kings Plant Barn Palmers Gas & Electricity Providers Electric Kiwi Powershop Health Insurance Southern Cross Health Society AA Health Hearing Services Bay Audiology Dilworth Hearing Home & Contents Insurance AA Insurance State Home Design & Build Services Stonewood Homes Lockwood Homes Internet Service Providers 2degrees Contact Energy Kindergarten Centre Operators BestStart Bear Park Life Insurance AA Life Southern Cross Life Insurance Liquor Outlets Liquorland Super Liquor Loyalty Cards New World Clubcard Countdown One Card Manufacturer Certified Used Car Sales Toyota Signature Class Honda Certified Used Cars Meal Plan Delivery Services HelloFresh Bargain Box Mobile Phone Service Providers 2degrees Skinny Optometrists Specsavers OPSM Paint & Decorating Store (excluding DIY Home Improvement Stores) Resene Guthrie Bowron Pet Insurance AA Pet Insurance Southern Cross Pet Insurance Pizza Franchises Domino’s Hell Pizza Real Estate Agencies Harcourts Professionals Retirement Villages Ryman Healthcare Bupa NZ Roadside Assistance AA Roadservice State Superannuation Generate ASB Supermarkets Countdown New World Tiling Stores (excluding DIY Home Improvement Stores) The Tile Depot Tile Warehouse Travel Insurance Southern Cross Travel Insurance AA Travel Insurance Tyre Retailers Bridgestone Tony’s Tyre Service Used Vehicle Dealerships Enterprise Motor Group 2 Cheap Cars

