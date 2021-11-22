Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

QUALITY SERVICE AWARDS NZ Winners Announced

Monday, 22 November 2021, 6:48 am
Press Release: Reader's Digest

Reader’s Digest has revealed the names of the NZ businesses whose customer service have excelled during one of the most difficult years for the business community in modern history.

In releasing the Quality Service Award results, Reader’s Digest recognises that the seriousness of COVID-19’s Delta variant and the subsequent lockdowns created heavy burdens on business. Yet the customer service teams of businesses listed as award winners rallied, building on knowledge acquired in 2020 to forge stronger business models that better reflect the ever-changing needs of their customers, says Reader’s Digest editor-in-chief Louise Waterson.

She says that despite the second-wave of the pandemic disrupting many face-to-face dealings with customers, and other standard markers of business success, customer service excellence even more important.

“For the award-winning businesses, the complex challenges created by Delta only reinforced their determination to work even harder to help their customers. With an ever-present kind and sympathetic approach to customers at the core, they cleverly adapted their existing practices to suit their customers’ needs and concerns.”

Reader’s Digest commissioned independent market research company Catalyst Consultancy & Research to survey New Zealanders’ opinions of a range of service providers.

A total of 2400 New Zealanders of a mixed demographic were asked to rate their experience of service provided by businesses / organisations.

Running since 2015, the survey identifies the most satisfied customers across 35 different categories, from funeral insurance to loyalty cards and banks to mobile phone providers. The prestigious Quality Service Award recognises companies that truly understand consumers’ needs.

The full list of New Zealand Quality Service Award winners can be seen here https://qualityserviceawards.co.nz/results/ or below. They are as follows:

CategoryWinnerSilver
Bank of the YearASBTSB
Car InsuranceAA InsuranceState
Car RentalsJucyAvis
Coffee Shops & CafésStarbucksMuffin Break
Cruise OperatorPrincess CruisesP&O Cruises
DIY Home Improvement StoresMitre 10Bunnings
Flooring Stores (excluding Tiling Stores and DIY Home improvement Stores)Carpet CourtHarrisons Carpet
Funeral InsuranceNew Zealand SeniorsMomentum Life
Garden CentresKings Plant BarnPalmers
Gas & Electricity ProvidersElectric KiwiPowershop
Health InsuranceSouthern Cross Health SocietyAA Health
Hearing ServicesBay AudiologyDilworth Hearing
Home & Contents InsuranceAA InsuranceState
Home Design & Build ServicesStonewood HomesLockwood Homes
Internet Service Providers2degreesContact Energy
Kindergarten Centre OperatorsBestStartBear Park
Life InsuranceAA LifeSouthern Cross Life Insurance
Liquor OutletsLiquorlandSuper Liquor
Loyalty CardsNew World ClubcardCountdown One Card
Manufacturer Certified Used Car SalesToyota Signature ClassHonda Certified Used Cars
Meal Plan Delivery ServicesHelloFreshBargain Box
Mobile Phone Service Providers2degreesSkinny
OptometristsSpecsaversOPSM
Paint & Decorating Store (excluding DIY Home Improvement Stores)ReseneGuthrie Bowron
Pet InsuranceAA Pet InsuranceSouthern Cross Pet Insurance
Pizza FranchisesDomino’sHell Pizza
Real Estate AgenciesHarcourtsProfessionals
Retirement VillagesRyman HealthcareBupa NZ
Roadside AssistanceAA RoadserviceState
SuperannuationGenerateASB
SupermarketsCountdownNew World
Tiling Stores (excluding DIY Home Improvement Stores)The Tile DepotTile Warehouse
Travel InsuranceSouthern Cross Travel InsuranceAA Travel Insurance
Tyre RetailersBridgestoneTony’s Tyre Service
Used Vehicle DealershipsEnterprise Motor Group2 Cheap Cars

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Reader's Digest on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 



Rail And Maritime Transport Union: Timaru Port Workers Vote To Strike
The results of a secret ballot of Port of Timaru workers saw an overwhelming majority vote for strike action to pursue a general wage increase of 8%. 94% of workers voting supported industrial action. Rail and Maritime Transport Union (RMTU) South Island Organiser John Kerr says the decision was not taken lightly... More>>


Royal Society: 2021 Research Honours Aotearoa Celebrates Achievements By Researchers, Scholars And Innovators

Contributions of innovators, kairangahau Māori, researchers and scholars throughout Aotearoa New Zealand are having their achievements and national and international impact recognised... More>>

MBIE: Kiwis Confronted With An Alarming Rise In Online Identity Theft
Newly released data from Netsafe shows incidents of identity fraud in New Zealand have increased by a shocking 86 per cent over the last financial year, while incidents of investment fraud have risen by 37 per cent over the same period... More>>


BNZ: Auckland Retail Card Spending Bounces Back In Step Two
Bank of New Zealand (BNZ) card spending data released today shows one week of retail therapy at Alert Level 3 Step 2 has been enough to raise card spending in Auckland to levels greater than before the Delta lockdown... More>>


Statistics: Producer Prices Increase
Producer prices increased more in the year ended September 2021 than in any other year for more than a decade, Stats NZ said today.In the year ended September 2021, prices received by producers increased 6.2 percent, and prices paid by producers increased 7.0 percent... More>>

Napier Port: Reports Record Revenue And Earnings

Napier Port (NZX.NPH) today reports record revenue and earnings for the financial year ended 30 September 2021, as the resilience and diversity of its trade portfolio continues to mitigate the effect of container shipping disruptions and the absence of cruise ship visits caused by the ongoing effects of the COVID-19 pandemic... More>>


Statistics NZ: Annual Net Migration Lowest Since 2012
The provisional net migration gain of 800 people in the year ended September 2021 is the lowest for a September year since 2012, Stats NZ said today. “This latest gain is well down from the record net migration gain of 92,000 in the March 2020 year,” population indicators manager Tehseen Islam said... More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 