Wellington Business Success Stories Get The Podcast Treatment

WellingtonNZ has launched its first ever series of podcasts – Imagine this with Jehan Casinader – featuring industry leaders, maverick minds and change makers.

Series-host Jehan Casinader, a leading New Zealand journalist, teases out the respective journeys of business leaders, innovators and creatives. The result is a deeper insight into the ups and downs of growing a business, and why these people have chosen to do so from Wellington.

One of the first podcasts to be released, available on all mainstream podcast platforms, provides a candid insight into the genius of Weta Workshop’s Sir Richard Taylor and what business success means to him – and it has nothing to do with Academy Awards.



“Down here in Wellington, New Zealand is almost as far away as you can get from the centre of the world's film industry. We’ve thus far managed to create a level of stability and certainty for a large proportion of our crew.

“I consider that our successes can be measured in family and house ownership, the number of children born to people who work for us and the number of mortgages owned by people who have come on this journey with us.”

And while to some eyes Sir Richard may have achieved perfection in his prop-making film work, he is no perfectionist.

“Perfection is an impossible target that will drive you into a hole in the ground if that becomes your single focus. So [instead] we promote… the pursuit of excellence.”

Two other Imagine This with Jehan Casinader episodes featuring Jeremy Dean from riders&elephants, creator of the Emotional Culture Deck and Gosia Paitek from Kowtow Clothing have also been released, while the episode featuring Ben Forman from Wrestler will be available later this week.

A further four episodes will be released in the coming weeks to round out the first series which focuses on the tech, film, fashion and beauty, manufacturing, and wellbeing sectors.

WellingtonNZ Marketing General Manager Anna Calver says businesses and their inspirational stories are as much a part of Wellington’s DNA as our café scene, and arts and culture.

“Whilst Wellington has a great reputation in many respects, its arguably not known for the hundreds of incredible businesses working towards a better future. Success for Wellington businesses seems to be measured by making positive change versus just money. We want to elevate these stories to help attract the talent and investment to Wellington that will enable their continued success.

“Wellington is packed with leaders who have learnt valuable lessons and gained deep insights as they worked their way to the top. We are thankful that so many were happy to freely give their time to tell their stories.”

Imagine This With Jehan Casinader series one podcasts:

Sir Richard Taylor - Weta Workshop

Jeremy Dean - riders&elephants - The Emotional Culture Deck

Gosia Paitek - Kowtow Clothing

Roman Jewell - Fix & Fogg

Jacinta Gulasekharam - Dignity NZ

Sonya Williams – Sharesies

Ryan Carville & Simon Cooke - Froth Technologies

Ben Forman – Wrestler

