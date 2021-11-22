Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Fresh Summer Meals Are Now Easier Than Ever With The New Taylor Farms Branded Chopped Salad Kits

Monday, 22 November 2021, 1:09 pm
Press Release: GSF Fresh

22 November 2021: For a convenient meal solution that doesn’t compromise on taste, quality or freshness, Kiwis need not look any further than the new Taylor Farms branded Chopped Salad Kit with Chicken, now available in leading supermarkets across New Zealand. GSF Fresh!, the Produce Products division of leading global foodservice supplier Golden State Foods, proudly presents the first pre-packaged salad kit of its kind in New Zealand, containing 70g of freshly sealed, ready-to-eat chicken in two tasty flavours.

 

With Kiwis’ increasingly craving tasty, convenient, nutritious meals, the Avocado Ranch and Caesar Salad kits aim to take the hard work out of eating healthy. With beach picnics and warm evening entertaining on the horizon, these kits are the perfect full-meal solution for this summer.

The kits see delicious bright veggies and ready-to-eat chicken come together in these mouth-watering salads. Drizzle with the included dressing and combine with the selection of zesty, crunchy or spicy toppings to create a refreshing salad to share, or roll it up in a light wrap for the perfect on-the-go meal.

Supporting a variety of industry-leading brands, GSF Fresh! partners locally in New Zealand with Taylor Fresh Foods (Taylor Farms), which is one of the largest suppliers of produce. With seasonal vegetables carefully harvested at the peak of freshness, Taylor Farms Chopped Salad kits with Chicken are made with fresh produce sourced from local suppliers, so Kiwis know they are enjoying ingredients grown right here in New Zealand. Additionally, Taylor Farms Chopped Salad Kits only use New Zealand-raised, cage-free chicken, which is then freshly sealed using the highest standards of approved food safety practices.

“We’re proud to present this first-in-market product for our valued customers – a fresh, healthy and convenient meal solution, featuring high-quality produce from some of New Zealand’s top local suppliers,” says Campbell Cooper, Golden State Foods (GSF) Corporate Vice President and President of GSF’s International Business Group.

“With careful consideration, we’ve worked with local suppliers to create a healthy yet filling salad kit meal solution that brings the best in freshness, taste and nutrition to the table. What’s more is that they are ready just in time to be enjoyed over the summer season” adds Cooper.

To find the latest Taylor Farms Chopped Salad Kits with Chicken in two delicious varieties, Avocado Ranch with Chicken and Caesar Salad with Chicken, visit New World, Countdown, Pak’nSave, Fruit World, Freshchoice and Supervalue supermarkets nationwide.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from GSF Fresh on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Predator Free 2050: Announces Funding For Genetics Research Into Possums
Predator Free 2050 Limited (PF2050 Ltd) has partnered with the University of Otago to support a research team investigating new genetic technologies that could help eradicate possums from Aotearoa New Zealand by 2050... More>>

ALSO:



Rail And Maritime Transport Union: Timaru Port Workers Vote To Strike
The results of a secret ballot of Port of Timaru workers saw an overwhelming majority vote for strike action to pursue a general wage increase of 8%. 94% of workers voting supported industrial action. Rail and Maritime Transport Union (RMTU) South Island Organiser John Kerr says the decision was not taken lightly... More>>


Royal Society: 2021 Research Honours Aotearoa Celebrates Achievements By Researchers, Scholars And Innovators

Contributions of innovators, kairangahau Māori, researchers and scholars throughout Aotearoa New Zealand are having their achievements and national and international impact recognised... More>>




REINZ: Sales Volumes Leveling Out
Data released today by the Real Estate Institute of New Zealand (REINZ) shows there were 44 fewer lifestyle property sales (-2.6%) for the three months ended October 2021 than for the three months ended September 2021... More>>


BNZ: Auckland Retail Card Spending Bounces Back In Step Two
Bank of New Zealand (BNZ) card spending data released today shows one week of retail therapy at Alert Level 3 Step 2 has been enough to raise card spending in Auckland to levels greater than before the Delta lockdown... More>>


Statistics: Producer Prices Increase
Producer prices increased more in the year ended September 2021 than in any other year for more than a decade, Stats NZ said today.In the year ended September 2021, prices received by producers increased 6.2 percent, and prices paid by producers increased 7.0 percent... More>>

Napier Port: Reports Record Revenue And Earnings

Napier Port (NZX.NPH) today reports record revenue and earnings for the financial year ended 30 September 2021, as the resilience and diversity of its trade portfolio continues to mitigate the effect of container shipping disruptions and the absence of cruise ship visits caused by the ongoing effects of the COVID-19 pandemic... More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 