New Zealand’s Biggest Retail Brands Get Set For Black Friday And Cyber Monday

The Warehouse, Noel Leeming, TheMarket.com, Torpedo7 and Warehouse Stationery are getting behind Black Friday and Cyber Monday for 2021 with a range of offers to help Kiwis with their Christmas shopping.

“Black Friday has become the most anticipated shopping event of the year, as Kiwis take advantage of some great deals in the lead up to Christmas,” says Jonathan Waecker, The Warehouse Group Chief Customer Officer.

“This year, we’ve stepped up our offering even further with specials across a wide range of products at The Warehouse, Warehouse Stationery, Noel Leeming, Torpedo7 and TheMarket.com.

“Whether it’s a new piece of tech, a present for a loved one, or a well-earned present for yourself - we have some great Black Friday offers in store and online.”

New Zealand’s fastest growing online marketplace, TheMarket.com is offering 10 - 30 per cent off selected products, and an additional 10 per cent off sitewide with a coupon.

Justus Wilde, TheMarket’s Chief Executive Officer says, “Our Black Friday and Cyber Monday sale is our biggest sale event of the year. We’re anticipating popular product categories to be Electronics & Computers, Home & Living, and Beauty & Health - and the product tipped to be the most popular is the all-in-one virtual reality system and metaverse gadget, Oculus Quest 2.

“We hope customers get their Christmas shopping all done by taking advantage of discounts on big ticket items and well-known brands like Dyson, LEGO, Cotton On, Samsung and Lancôme.”

Black Friday/Cyber Monday deals at TheMarket.com

TheMarket is offering 10 – 30% off selected products, plus an extra 10% off sitewide with a coupon. MarketClub+ members enjoy free shipping. The promotion is available online now and ends 11:59am, Tuesday 30 November.

Top deals include

15% off Lancôme storewide plus gift with purchase on $200 spend

30% off Cotton On storewide*. Shop brands Cotton On, Cotton On Body, Cotton On Kids, Typo & Rubi Shoes

30% off Lacoste*

15% off selected brands from 1-day

12% off LEGO & Schleich from Toys101

*Exclusions apply. Stack an extra 10% off by applying coupon code BCFM10 at checkout.

For more information on all other deals, visit www.themarket.com/nz/

Black Friday/Cyber Monday deals at The Warehouse

The Warehouse is offering discounts off a huge range of great valued products, including select mobile phones, electronics, furniture, and apparel, as well as buy 1 get 1 50% off on sleeping bags, candles, and Christmas tree decorations. Early bird specials are available now, with more deals being released up until the end of November. For more information on all other deals, visit www.thewarehouse.co.nz.

From 25 November, top deals will include:

Veon 50” 4K Ultra HD TV VN50U22020/ VN50U22021 on sale for $579

JVC Party Speak with Guitar and Mic Input on sale for $239

PS5 Dualsense Controller Midnight Black on sale for $89 (available now)

20% off All Wicker, Steel & Wood Outdoor Furniture (available now)

Exclusions apply. Not available in conjunction with any other offer. The biggest deals will be going live online at 8pm 24 November and in store from 25 November.

Black Friday/Cyber Monday deals at Noel Leeming

Noel Leeming is offering a range of discounts off top tech products instore and online at www.noelleeming.co.nz. Early bird deals are available now, with further deals beginning 7:30pm online Wednesday 24 November and 25 November instore.

Top deals include

18 Million dollars’ worth of TVs priced to clear

Up to 30% off whiteware and cooking

Up to 25% off selected desktops and notebooks

Exclusions apply. Deals are valid until Tuesday 30 November unless otherwise stated or while stocks last. Terms and conditions apply.

Black Friday/Cyber Monday deals at Warehouse Stationery

Warehouse Stationery has great offers on a huge range of products including tech, office furniture, ink and toner, and art and crafts. The promotion is available now, with more product offers dropping until the end of November. For more information on all other deals, visit www.warehousestationery.co.nz

From 25 November, top deals will include:

20% off mobile phones excl. iPhone

30% off Skullcandy

Canon TS3465 Printer White on sale for $79

Instax Mini 11 on sale for $105

Exclusions apply. Not available in conjunction with any other offer.

Black Friday/Cyber Monday deals at Torpedo7

Torpedo7 has up to 50% off a huge range of gear in-store or online at www.torpedo7.co.nz. The promotion is available now for Club Members, and available to everyone from Wednesday 24 November until 11:59pm on Tuesday 30 November.

Top deals include

Up to 50% off selected bikes

Up to 50% off a huge range of Torpedo7 branded clothing

20% off Mons Royale clothing

50% off selected Ascent Camping Gear

30% off Torpedo7 branded Kayaks



Exclusions apply. Not available in conjunction with any other offer.

