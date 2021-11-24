Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Air New Zealand Ready For Take-off In January

Wednesday, 24 November 2021, 4:15 pm
Press Release: Air New Zealand

Kiwis are being urged to dust off their suitcases and dig out passports because Air New Zealand is ready to reconnect them with each other, and with the world!

Air New Zealand has welcomed the news that from 17 January 2022, New Zealanders will be able to travel to and from Australia, and from 14 February 2022 Kiwis can return home or explore the rest of the world.

From 30 April 2022, the airline will be saying Kia ora to all visitors who meet the government’s requirements for travel.

In line with the government’s requirements, all customers will need to provide evidence of a negative Covid-19 test prior to departure and must complete seven days home isolation upon arrival into New Zealand

“Today’s announcement signals the beginning of the return to international travel. This is incredibly exciting news for New Zealanders at home and overseas and we can’t wait to welcome our customers back on board,” says Air New Zealand Chief Customer and Sales Officer Leanne Geraghty.

“We’ve kept our operation ready for this, so look forward to seeing the tens of thousands of Kiwis who’ll be making plans to board our aircraft soon.”

"A date for travel is the certainty that Air New Zealand has been waiting for, and while it would have been nice to reunite friends and families this side of Christmas, customers will now have the confidence to plan reunions and holidays into the New Year.

Leanne says the airline is hopeful the plans to reopen the border to all customers globally can be brought forward.

“We can be ready before late April to fly visitors from around the globe and we’re hoping New Zealand’s success with vaccinations will see that decision reviewed and brought forward in the new year.”

Following the New Zealand Government’s announcement, Air New Zealand will be readjusting its schedule to reflect today’s border reopening plan for both trans-Tasman travel, and the rest of the world.

Quarantine free ‘green’ flights from Australia and New Zealand from 1 – 16 January will be cancelled, and customers will be reaccommodated on other services or have their fares placed into credit. The airline continues to operate a reduced schedule of flights into Sydney and Melbourne and 'red fights' from Australia into New Zealand for those with MIQ spots.

Customers are encouraged to use the airline’s self-service options to adjust their booking or place their fare into credit.

Those wanting to book to travel can do so via the Air New Zealand website where customers with credits can also use them as a form of payment.

Air New Zealand will be reigniting Kiwi’s love of international travel come Valentine’s Day 2022. The airline is working through the required changes to their international schedule to align with 14 February for New Zealanders who are wanting to reconnect with rest of the world.

The airline will release more detail around its schedule soon, including when it will restart flying to key destinations like Los Angeles, Fiji and Honolulu. Customers are encouraged to continue to check the Air New Zealand Travel Alerts page for updates.

Following the airline’s recent announcement, from February 1 all passengers travelling on Air New Zealand’s international network will be required to show proof of full vaccination.

