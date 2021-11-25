Machines At Work Secures Investment To Develop Transformative Automation Solutions For Horticulture

Auckland, New Zealand – 23 November 2021—Machines at Work Limited (Machines at Work) announced today it has raised its first external investment with the Sievwright Investment Entity. The funds will be used to accelerate development of the company’s core technology which enables the autonomous operation of existing machinery — helping address some of the biggest challenges faced by the horticulture sector today.

“Machines at Work is developing the world’s most adoptable automation solutions for horticulture,” said co-founder Sean Walters. “The pandemic has highlighted an urgent set of challenges in the sector which require practical and scalable solutions. The next 12 months is about taking our prototype technology through to being market ready and growing our customer pipeline, so we are in a sound position to scale in 2023.”

“The approach Machines at Work takes to solving underlying customer problems is really what drew us in,” said Michael Sievwright, chair of the Machines at Work board. “The funding will enable the team to bring product to market, and we’ll be looking to support this with our global experience manufacturing for export, and machinery sales and service.”

The deal sees the Sievwright Investment Entity take a 32% stake in Machines at Work, with the option to increase the investment in the future.

About Machines at Work

Machines at Work is helping address some of the biggest challenges faced by the horticulture sector today – productivity, worker wellbeing, and sustainability. Operating from Auckland and Christchurch, New Zealand, Machines at Work is developing technology that automates existing orchard machinery. Their system is installed on a tractor or other machinery, enabling it to self-drive so that tasks like spraying and mowing can be performed without an operator. For more information, visit us on the web at machinesatwork.co.nz.

About Sievwright Investment Entity

The Sievwright Investment Entity is passionate about supporting New Zealand innovators and taking their vision to the world. Trimax Mowing Systems is their cornerstone business. Trimax Mowing Systems innovates, manufactures, and distributes commercial mowing equipment through their teams based in New Zealand, Australia, United States and United Kingdom.

