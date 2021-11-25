MG Motor Reveals Exciting New Initiatives As It Accelerates Together With New Zealand Towards 2022

MG Motor Australia and New Zealand introduces seven-year warranty, seven-year roadside assistance and seven-year warrant of fitness initiative for New Zealand customers

New programme commences on December 1 and coincides with introduction of ‘drive- away, no more to pay’ transparent pricing

New sponsorship of country’s leading regional netball team headlines dealer-driven partnerships with local communities

MG Motor has unveiled a range of ambitious future goals for the rapidly growing brand, including an all-new warranty offering, new drive-away pricing strategy, a new major sports partnership as well as announcement of dealer-driven community engagement initiatives.

“MG Motor has worked very hard in Australia over the last two years to build its customer base from the ground up, and now it’s New Zealand’s turn to benefit,” said the CEO of MG Motor Australia and New Zealand, Peter Ciao.

“We are confident we can offer a solid foundation on which to build a new roadmap for success. I look forward to offering MG’s best-in-class offerings and award-winning cars to Kiwi motorists.”

