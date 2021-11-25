Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Customers Must Be Double-vaccinated To Visit North Canterbury Tourism Attraction

Thursday, 25 November 2021, 6:32 am
Press Release: Hanmer Springs Thermal Pools and Spa

Hanmer Springs Thermal Pools and Spa is introducing the government’s COVID-19 Protection Framework – better known as the traffic light system – on December 3 so it can remain open and operational this summer.

Under the framework the complex will be able to open (at green and orange traffic light levels) with no capacity limits as long as customers are double vaccinated and show their My Vaccine Pass, sign-in using the NZ COVID Tracer App, wear masks in indoor areas and social distance (remaining a metre away from other customers).

Under the current guidelines, if Hanmer Springs Thermal Pools and Spa is under a red traffic light, the Hurunui District Council-owned complex will close.

General Manager Graeme Abbot says the complex is a major drawcard for visitors to Hanmer Springs and it’s important it does all it can to keep people safe and remain open this summer.

“Being open lifts visitor numbers which has flow-on economic benefits to other Hurunui and Hanmer Springs businesses. We attracted record visitor numbers last summer and are hoping this year will be just as busy.”

Graeme says his team of around 100 staff, who are all vaccinated, is looking forward to transitioning to the traffic light system on December 3.

“The new framework gives us the opportunity to operate as normally as possible. We have been in Level 2 since September which puts a cap on our numbers and has impacted our business.”

“While we have been lucky compared to some other tourism businesses, the last couple of months has been a tough slog so we’re grateful the change in framework is being implemented in time for the holiday period.”

Graeme expects most customers will welcome the new vaccination requirement, although they expect some instances of pushback.

“This is about keeping everyone safe and the complex open. We’re going above and beyond to communicate it to everyone but there’ll undoubtedly be someone who arrives in Hanmer Springs to be surprised that they can’t visit the pools as they’re unvaccinated.”

“So our message to New Zealanders is get ready – the traffic light system is coming so download your vaccine pass so you can make the most of summer. Best of all, it’ll mean you’re more likely to remain COVID free along with your friends and family.”

Those with bookings, vouchers or swim passes affected by the double-vaccine requirement are encouraged to contact the pools.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Hanmer Springs Thermal Pools and Spa on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Reserve Bank: MPC Continues To Reduce Monetary Stimulus
The Monetary Policy Committee agreed to raise the Official Cash Rate (OCR) to 0.75 per cent. The Committee agreed it remains appropriate to continue reducing monetary stimulus so as to maintain price stability and support maximum sustainable employment... More>>

KiwiRail: Chief Executive Steps Down
Greg Miller has resigned as Group Chief Executive of KiwiRail, with his resignation effective immediately, KiwiRail Acting Chair Sue McCormack says. Mr Miller advised that recent and sustained allegations in the media, while rejected by him, have become such a distraction that he has decided that it was in the best interest of him, his family and KiwiRail to step down, Ms McCormack says... More>>




Rail And Maritime Transport Union: Strike Notices Announced For National Rail Stoppage

Strike action by rail workers is set to paralyse KiwiRail operations next month, affecting both rail and ferry transport. Rail and Maritime Transport Union General Secretary Wayne Butson says the Union has served KiwiRail two separate strike notices at the same time this morning... More>>

NZ Skeptics Society: Announce Their 2021 Awards, And Dr Simon Thornley Wins The Bent Spoon

Every year the New Zealand Skeptics presents its awards to people and organisations who have impressed us or dismayed us, and this year it’s been hard to pick our winners because there have been so many choices!.. More>>



REINZ: Sales Volumes Leveling Out
Data released today by the Real Estate Institute of New Zealand (REINZ) shows there were 44 fewer lifestyle property sales (-2.6%) for the three months ended October 2021 than for the three months ended September 2021... More>>


BNZ: Auckland Retail Card Spending Bounces Back In Step Two
Bank of New Zealand (BNZ) card spending data released today shows one week of retail therapy at Alert Level 3 Step 2 has been enough to raise card spending in Auckland to levels greater than before the Delta lockdown... More>>


Statistics: Producer Prices Increase
Producer prices increased more in the year ended September 2021 than in any other year for more than a decade, Stats NZ said today.In the year ended September 2021, prices received by producers increased 6.2 percent, and prices paid by producers increased 7.0 percent... More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 