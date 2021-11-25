Customers Must Be Double-vaccinated To Visit North Canterbury Tourism Attraction

Hanmer Springs Thermal Pools and Spa is introducing the government’s COVID-19 Protection Framework – better known as the traffic light system – on December 3 so it can remain open and operational this summer.

Under the framework the complex will be able to open (at green and orange traffic light levels) with no capacity limits as long as customers are double vaccinated and show their My Vaccine Pass, sign-in using the NZ COVID Tracer App, wear masks in indoor areas and social distance (remaining a metre away from other customers).

Under the current guidelines, if Hanmer Springs Thermal Pools and Spa is under a red traffic light, the Hurunui District Council-owned complex will close.

General Manager Graeme Abbot says the complex is a major drawcard for visitors to Hanmer Springs and it’s important it does all it can to keep people safe and remain open this summer.

“Being open lifts visitor numbers which has flow-on economic benefits to other Hurunui and Hanmer Springs businesses. We attracted record visitor numbers last summer and are hoping this year will be just as busy.”

Graeme says his team of around 100 staff, who are all vaccinated, is looking forward to transitioning to the traffic light system on December 3.

“The new framework gives us the opportunity to operate as normally as possible. We have been in Level 2 since September which puts a cap on our numbers and has impacted our business.”

“While we have been lucky compared to some other tourism businesses, the last couple of months has been a tough slog so we’re grateful the change in framework is being implemented in time for the holiday period.”

Graeme expects most customers will welcome the new vaccination requirement, although they expect some instances of pushback.

“This is about keeping everyone safe and the complex open. We’re going above and beyond to communicate it to everyone but there’ll undoubtedly be someone who arrives in Hanmer Springs to be surprised that they can’t visit the pools as they’re unvaccinated.”

“So our message to New Zealanders is get ready – the traffic light system is coming so download your vaccine pass so you can make the most of summer. Best of all, it’ll mean you’re more likely to remain COVID free along with your friends and family.”

Those with bookings, vouchers or swim passes affected by the double-vaccine requirement are encouraged to contact the pools.

© Scoop Media

