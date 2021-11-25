Dawn Aerospace And Foodbank Canterbury Take Out Top Business Awards

Space transportation company, Dawn Aerospace, and pantry to the charity sector, Foodbank Canterbury, have taken out the Supreme Awards at this year’s Westpac Champion Business Awards.

There were also 13 organisation category winners, including Aviva Charitable Trust, Dawn Aerospace (two categories), Foodbank Canterbury (two categories), GCH Aviation, Mt Hutt Ski Area, Riverside Market, Seequent, Spritely Ltd, Tuatara Structures, and Wyma Solutions. Due to COVD-19 restrictions, the Awards have been presented to each winner separately, in lieu of the annual Award Ceremony.

Canterbury Employers’ Chamber of Commerce (The Chamber) Chief Executive Leeann Watson says the Supreme Winners are two key change-makers in their respective fields and demonstrate the strengths, diversity, and emerging sectors of the Canterbury business community.

"Both of our Supreme Winners are making a significant impact in their industries. Dawn Aerospace is a space transportation company providing in-space satellite propulsion to its customers globally and developing a same-day reusable spaceplane. Dawn satellite propulsion systems have now flown on Vega, SpaceX and Soyuz launchers, and recently signed contracts include propulsion for Indonesian government’s early-tsunami warning system, an IoT constellation and an in-space logistics company.

"Foodbank Canterbury works with the entire food and grocery industry including farmers, wholesalers and the retail sector to source food and capture donations. Working closely with 150 charity partners they pick, pack and get the 5,000kg of food per day to where it’s needed, providing food for 200,000 New Zealanders each month."

Ms Watson says that while the winners covered a diverse range of industries, business sizes, focus, and various stages of growth, they all had one factor in common.

"The key factor the winners across all categories demonstrate is an agile focus in their business operations. They also have a strong purpose, clear identity and unique point of difference, which is essential in today’s increasingly competitive and globalised marketplace. These organisations are leading the way not only in terms of our city and country; they are world-leading, and we are incredibly proud to have them as Canterbury businesses."

Canterbury businesswoman Rebecca Miller from Milk IQ was also recognised with the Emerging Business Leader award.

"The judges were very impressed with Rebecca for her work and involvement in the primary and connected industry and leading her high-performing teams with her trademarked Farmily™ - our farming family - philosophy."

Awards Naming Partner Westpac has supported the Awards for 19 years. Westpac Area Manager Commercial Banking Mark Forward says the Awards continue to recognise the resilience, determination and adaptability of Canterbury businesses.

"It has been a challenging year, but we’ve been so proud to see the hard work businesses across the region have shown as they continue to go from strength-to-strength and reinforce why Canterbury is such a powerhouse of business growth. Together with The Chamber we’re proud to once again stand alongside Canterbury businesses as they help us build a more resilient and sustainable economy for all New Zealanders."

Thanks to: Naming Partner Westpac; Presenting Partner The Chamber; Award Partners Harvey Cameron Group, Mediaworks, The Press, and Venues Ōtautahi; Category Partners 2degrees, ACC, Christchurch Casino, Christchurch City Council, ChristchurchNZ, Kordia PLC, Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade, New Zealand Trade & Enterprise, Rātā Foundation, University of Canterbury Business School; and Award Supporters Air New Zealand, Blueprint, BusinessNZ, Export New Zealand Canterbury, Multi-Media Systems, Ryan Recruitment, and Warren and Mahoney.

Established in 2003, the Westpac Champion Business Awards are now the largest business awards of their kind in New Zealand and continue to recognise and celebrate business success in the Canterbury region. The awards are a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Canterbury Employers’ Chamber of Commerce.

2021 Westpac Champion Business Award winners

Westpac Champion Supreme Award - Small Enterprise: Foodbank Canterbury

Westpac Champion Supreme Award - Medium/Large Enterprise: Dawn Aerospace

Champion Customer Experience - Small Enterprise - Presented by Venues Ōtautahi: Riverside Market

Christchurch Casino Champion Customer Experience - Medium/Large Enterprise: Mt Hutt Ski Area

Champion Producer/Manufacturer - Small Enterprise - Presented by MediaWorks: Tuatara Structures

Kordia Champion Producer/Manufacturer - Medium/Large Enterprise: Wyma Solutions

New Zealand Trade and Enterprise Champion Emerging Exporter: Dawn Aerospace

Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade Champion Exporter - Medium/Large Enterprise: Seequent

ChristchurchNZ Champion Innovation: Dawn Aerospace

Rata Foundation Champion Community Impact - Small Enterprise: Foodbank Canterbury

The Press Champion Community Impact - Medium/Large Enterprise: Aviva Charitable Trust

Christchurch City Council Business For Good: Foodbank Canterbury

ACC Champion Workplace Injury Prevention: GCH Aviation

2degrees Champion Workplace: Engeo Ltd

University Of Canterbury Business School Emerging Business: Spritely Ltd

Champion Emerging Leader - presented by Harvey Cameron: Rebecca Miller - Milk IQ

© Scoop Media

