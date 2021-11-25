Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

New And Old Waipareira Trustees Welcomed Aboard By Chair

Thursday, 25 November 2021, 8:39 am
Press Release: Waipareira Trust

Waipareira Chair Raymond Hall has welcomed back incumbent Board members Rocky Tahuri and Merepaea Te Uira-Dunn, and newest member Apirana Pewhairangi to the west Auckland urban Māori Board.

Tahuri, Dunn and Pewhairangi were duly elected by community vote onto the Waipareira Board at last night’s Annual General Meeting. This was the first Waipareira AGM held by zoom, and had over 250 registered attendees.

Hall said the 2020-2021 financial year had been a testing year for Waipareira, and presented the west Auckland organisation with new and varied opportunities as they manage their way through a Covid landscape.

“As well as exceeding our operational and strategic goals, the true measure of our performance this year is our COVID-19 response efforts that have stretched far beyond the West Auckland rohe,” Hall said.

“We must commend our kaimahi for leading out our essential services who embodied the Waipareira values of manaaki and whanaungatanga. Our Waipareiratanga kaupapa has leveraged us to be prominent leaders of health and social service delivery across the region”

Hall said that he was immensely proud of the organisations achievements this past year, given the challenges we all faced. He was also delighted to welcome new trustee Apirana Pewhairangi who will be an asset to the Board in continuing to relentlessly advocate for whānau, who need our support for all sorts of different reasons.

Waipareira CEO John Tamihere paid tribute to the kaimahi, who led the charge to support our community during Covid.

“Waipareira stood our line to ensure our community had support and supplies. Waipareira kaimahi put themselves in the frontline - firstly to make sure our kaumatua were safe and then our whānau,” Tamihere said.

Waipareira Chief Financial Officer Christine Wu described 2020-2021 as the year of “positive” returns - financially. “Waipareira showed resilience, strength, discipline and agility in 2020 exceeding all of the top line indicators and financials,” she said.

For more information email joseph.lose@waiwhanau.com or call 0280007546

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Waipareira Trust on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Reserve Bank: MPC Continues To Reduce Monetary Stimulus
The Monetary Policy Committee agreed to raise the Official Cash Rate (OCR) to 0.75 per cent. The Committee agreed it remains appropriate to continue reducing monetary stimulus so as to maintain price stability and support maximum sustainable employment... More>>

KiwiRail: Chief Executive Steps Down
Greg Miller has resigned as Group Chief Executive of KiwiRail, with his resignation effective immediately, KiwiRail Acting Chair Sue McCormack says. Mr Miller advised that recent and sustained allegations in the media, while rejected by him, have become such a distraction that he has decided that it was in the best interest of him, his family and KiwiRail to step down, Ms McCormack says... More>>




Rail And Maritime Transport Union: Strike Notices Announced For National Rail Stoppage

Strike action by rail workers is set to paralyse KiwiRail operations next month, affecting both rail and ferry transport. Rail and Maritime Transport Union General Secretary Wayne Butson says the Union has served KiwiRail two separate strike notices at the same time this morning... More>>

NZ Skeptics Society: Announce Their 2021 Awards, And Dr Simon Thornley Wins The Bent Spoon

Every year the New Zealand Skeptics presents its awards to people and organisations who have impressed us or dismayed us, and this year it’s been hard to pick our winners because there have been so many choices!.. More>>



REINZ: Sales Volumes Leveling Out
Data released today by the Real Estate Institute of New Zealand (REINZ) shows there were 44 fewer lifestyle property sales (-2.6%) for the three months ended October 2021 than for the three months ended September 2021... More>>


BNZ: Auckland Retail Card Spending Bounces Back In Step Two
Bank of New Zealand (BNZ) card spending data released today shows one week of retail therapy at Alert Level 3 Step 2 has been enough to raise card spending in Auckland to levels greater than before the Delta lockdown... More>>


Statistics: Producer Prices Increase
Producer prices increased more in the year ended September 2021 than in any other year for more than a decade, Stats NZ said today.In the year ended September 2021, prices received by producers increased 6.2 percent, and prices paid by producers increased 7.0 percent... More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 