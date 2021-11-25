Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Centreport Chief Executive Bows Out After Decade At The Port

Thursday, 25 November 2021, 2:47 pm
Press Release: CentrePort

The Board of CentrePort has reluctantly accepted the resignation of Chief Executive Derek Nind who has been with the business since 2012.

“We’re incredibly grateful for Derek’s leadership during some of the most challenging times in the port’s history,” Chairman Lachie Johnstone says.

“Derek was instrumental in leading the business through the devastating impacts of the Kaikoura Earthquake on 14 November 2016 and subsequent recovery and regeneration.

“He has overseen one of the country’s biggest insurance claims and capital regeneration programmes which is vital to supporting thousands of jobs across central New Zealand and beyond.”

Mr Johnstone says the Board acknowledges Mr Nind’s decade of service, which includes six-and-a-half years as Chief Executive. He was previously General Manager, Commercial from 2012 until 2015 when he established the successful CentreRail container service for the region’s importers and exporters.

Mr Nind says he is proud of the CentrePort family who have worked hard to make the port a resilient and sustainable business.

“I’ll be taking the memories of our people with me, including Teihi Whaanga who tragically died on 13 February 2017, following an accident at work”.

The Board will start a comprehensive search for a new Chief Executive, with Mr Nind continuing in the role until 31 March 2022.

