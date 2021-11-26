Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Strong Half Year Profit For SBS Helps To Fund Support Of First Home Buyers

Friday, 26 November 2021, 10:00 am
Press Release: SBS Bank

The SBS Group has today announced its half year results for the 21-22 financial year.

Despite the impact of Covid-19 lockdowns and resulting business disruptions, the organisation is pleased with its progress during the first six months of the year, and the positive impact it has been able to make in supporting more New Zealanders on their first homebuyer journey.

The SBS FirstHome Combo package which launched in August has generated extremely strong demand in all geographical regions despite the most recent LVR restrictions. The organisation will be looking to reinvest $7 million a year into its FirstHome Combo product to support first homebuyers.

GM Member Experience Mark McLean said, “We’ve been delighted with the success of our FirstHome Combo in the market and we can see that this complete SBS Group offering is really resonating with first homebuyers. We’ve been helping Kiwis get into their first home for over 152 years so we really understand the challenges. We’ve seen the growth through a combination of both Kāinga Ora assisted loans which require only a 5% deposit as well as applications from new homebuyers who don’t meet the Kāinga Ora criteria and need a higher deposit. ”

SBS Bank also has a strong Reverse Equity Mortgage product in market which enables older New Zealanders to release the equity in their home to generate additional funds that they may need for their retirement.

Mr McLean said, “Our SBS Unwind Reverse Equity Mortgage has been a real game-changer for many of our older members who aren’t ready to leave the property they’ve worked so hard for but don’t have the cash they need to enjoy their retirement. Our Reverse Equity Mortgage allows them to stay in the property and borrow against its value, so the property is really working for them.”

The SBS Group which includes subsidiaries trading as Finance Now, FANZ and SBS Insurance reported a half year operating profit of $32.5 million, up 35.4% or $8.5 million on the same period last year, lending advances are up $93 million over the six months to $4.13 billion and the total capital ratio is at 16.3% compared with 14.9% this time last year and 15.7% at the end of the 20-21 financial year.

Chief Financial Officer Tim Loan said, “These half year results show strong momentum as an organisation and it’s particularly pleasing to see that all of the SBS Group businesses have contributed well to these overall results.”

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from SBS Bank on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Reserve Bank: MPC Continues To Reduce Monetary Stimulus
The Monetary Policy Committee agreed to raise the Official Cash Rate (OCR) to 0.75 per cent. The Committee agreed it remains appropriate to continue reducing monetary stimulus so as to maintain price stability and support maximum sustainable employment... More>>

KiwiRail: Chief Executive Steps Down
Greg Miller has resigned as Group Chief Executive of KiwiRail, with his resignation effective immediately, KiwiRail Acting Chair Sue McCormack says. Mr Miller advised that recent and sustained allegations in the media, while rejected by him, have become such a distraction that he has decided that it was in the best interest of him, his family and KiwiRail to step down, Ms McCormack says... More>>




Rail And Maritime Transport Union: Strike Notices Announced For National Rail Stoppage

Strike action by rail workers is set to paralyse KiwiRail operations next month, affecting both rail and ferry transport. Rail and Maritime Transport Union General Secretary Wayne Butson says the Union has served KiwiRail two separate strike notices at the same time this morning... More>>

NZ Skeptics Society: Announce Their 2021 Awards, And Dr Simon Thornley Wins The Bent Spoon

Every year the New Zealand Skeptics presents its awards to people and organisations who have impressed us or dismayed us, and this year it’s been hard to pick our winners because there have been so many choices!.. More>>



REINZ: Sales Volumes Leveling Out
Data released today by the Real Estate Institute of New Zealand (REINZ) shows there were 44 fewer lifestyle property sales (-2.6%) for the three months ended October 2021 than for the three months ended September 2021... More>>


BNZ: Auckland Retail Card Spending Bounces Back In Step Two
Bank of New Zealand (BNZ) card spending data released today shows one week of retail therapy at Alert Level 3 Step 2 has been enough to raise card spending in Auckland to levels greater than before the Delta lockdown... More>>


Statistics: Producer Prices Increase
Producer prices increased more in the year ended September 2021 than in any other year for more than a decade, Stats NZ said today.In the year ended September 2021, prices received by producers increased 6.2 percent, and prices paid by producers increased 7.0 percent... More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 