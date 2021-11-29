Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

ASB Urges Customers To Unleash More Than $60 Million Of True Rewards Spending Power To Help Kiwi Businesses This Summer

Monday, 29 November 2021, 9:30 am
Press Release: ASB Bank

ASB is encouraging customers to dust off their True Rewards loyalty cards and get shopping as a practical way of supporting COVID impacted businesses.

ASB customers collectively have more than $60 million in True Rewards Dollars spending power available and executive general manager for Business Banking Tim Deane is challenging customers to get cracking on their Christmas shopping, sharing the joy and helping local businesses at the same time.

“We know Kiwi retailers have been doing it tough but our customers have the power to make a real difference by using their True Rewards spending power to give businesses a much needed boost over the Christmas and summer holiday period without spending a cent.

“It’s been a challenging year for many and we want to help share the joy so we’re encouraging customers to get out and treat themselves or their loved ones and support local. Not only will they help lessen their Christmas spending burden, they’ll be ringing the tills of businesses that really need a lift – it’s a win-win!”

ASB True Rewards Dollars are earned by customers whenever they make a purchase using the bank’s suite of reward credit cards. True Rewards Dollars can be redeemed at a wide range of partner stores with one True Rewards Dollar worth the equivalent of one New Zealand Dollar.

True Rewards Dollars also make the perfect gift. They can be gifted into any ASB KiwiSaver Scheme account or donated to one of eight New Zealand charitable organisations including St John New Zealand, Starship Foundation and KidsCan.

ASB customers can visit truerewards.co.nz for the full list of True Rewards partner stores, log into FastNet Classic and view their True Rewards balance and find out how to redeem. Customers can also check their True Rewards balance via the ASB Mobile Banking app.

