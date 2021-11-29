NZ’s First Hydrogen Truck Unveiled By Transport Minister Michael Wood

New Zealand’s first hydrogen-electric truck, Hyundai’s XCIENT FCEV, was unveiled last Friday in Mount Wellington by the Transport Minister, Hon Michael Wood.

The Minister spoke at the unveiling about the important role of hydrogen in decarbonizing NZ’s transport sector. He then had a hands-on tour of the inner workings of the truck and started up the truck himself. He highlighted how the truck’s engine is so quiet that it makes for an eerily silent start-up.

Minister Wood then went for a drive to experience the smooth and quiet nature of the zero-emission diesel truck alternative.

The truck is the first of its kind in NZ. It runs off hydrogen, converting it to electricity to power the quiet electric motor. With only water coming from the tailpipe, the truck is completely emissions free.

Footage of Hon Michael Wood starting up and riding in the XCIENT truck can be downloaded here.

Further footage of the truck driving and refuelling can be downloaded here.

A recording of the event livestream can be watched here.

