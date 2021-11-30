The Hotel Britomart Wins Environmental Award

New Zealand’s first 5 Green Star hotel won the award for Best Environmental / Sustainable Business at Hospitality New Zealand 2021 Lion Awards for Excellence.

The Hotel Britomart, whose Green Star status is certified by the NZ Green Building Council, was opened in October 2020. The other finalists in the award were Milford Sound Lodge and Haere-Roa, the new University of Canterbury Students Association building.

“We’re honoured that this award recognises our sustainability efforts, which are the result of a huge amount of work by a diverse range of team members,” says The Hotel Britomart’s general manager, Clinton Farley. “More and more travellers are making sustainability an integral part of their accommodation choices, and The Hotel Britomart is delighted to take care of the hard work of sustainability for them while they stay with us. It’s also timely to receive this honour as we begin to welcome guests back to the hotel after lockdown.”

The Hotel Britomart has a lot to celebrate with its post-lockdown reopening: Tuawhiti Lane, the cobbled laneway at the hotel entry, has a new glass roof, making it the perfect weatherproof outdoor dining space for people celebrating the festive season at kingi.

The hotel is also welcoming guests back with a special Stay Green package: for every booking received, The Hotel Britomart will plant a native tree at The Landing, the Bay of Islands heritage estate that is also under the stewardship of Cooper and Company, the team that created The Hotel Britomart.

This new award is another in a string of accolades The Hotel Britomart has received in its first year of operations, including a place on Conde Nast Traveler magazine’s 2021 Hot List of the best new hotels in the world, and being recognised as runner up in the Sustainability category in National Geographic Traveller magazine’s 2021 Hotel Awards.

