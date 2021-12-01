OTB Group Establishes BVX (Brave Virtual Xperience) To Develop Products And Content For The Metaverse

STEFANO ROSSO HAS BEEN APPOINTED AS CEO OF THE NEW CENTER OF EXCELLENCE

BVX: Brave Virtual Xperience is the first of its kind by a major fashion group, and will create content and products for the virtual world;

The focus of BVX will be on the gaming industry, the NFTs, the metaverse and virtual customer experiences.

30 November 2021 – OTB Group, the international fashion group that powers global brands Diesel, Maison Margiela, Marni, Jil Sander, Viktor & Rolf, Amiri, and controls the companies Staff International and Brave Kid, today announced the formation of a new business unit: Brave Virtual Xperience (“BVX”). BVX will be entirely dedicated to the development of products, projects and experiences designed for the virtual world or “metaverse”.

This new Center of Excellence will support all the brands in the Group as well as the main players and platforms in the gaming and metaverse industry, which are looking to develop products and experiences for the next frontier of consumer engagement. The goal is to connect younger consumers to fashion and lifestyle brands and to create projects capable of accelerating the growth of OTB, generating new business opportunities in the Metaverse.

Leading the new company will be Stefano Rosso, a member of the OTB Board of Directors and of the Board of Aura Blockchain Consortium, and Founder of D-Cave, the lifestyle platform of the Digital Culture. As CEO of BVX, Stefano will focus the work of the new entity on the development of new methods of direct interaction with the end customer, with the aim to strengthen the engagement and extend the offering of digital products, focusing on NFTs and gaming.

A recent research report by Morgan Stanley stated that metaverse, gaming and NFTs could constitute 10% of the luxury goods addressable market by 2030, signaling that it could boost profits for the sector by circa 25%.

Renzo Rosso, Chairman of OTB Group, commented: “I have always believed that technology was the next frontier for the fashion industry. Through BVX we want to lead the transformation of the fashion and luxury industry and meet the demands of current and future consumers to deliver products and experiences in the metaverse. Stefano is the right person to lead this change, thanks to the skills he has acquired over the years in this sector and his ability to identify and implement the evolutions of this industry”.

“I’m delighted to accept this challenging new role. BVX has the ambition to drive the digital transformation at OTB Group and its brands toward the future of our society, which will merge the life in the real and virtual world. Unlocking the potential of our brands in the gaming world and metaverse is definitely the most exciting experience to work on.", said Stefano Rosso.

