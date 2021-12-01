Fullers360 Kicks Off Summer With The Return Of Waiheke Sailings

Fullers360 is gearing up for a safe summer on the Hauraki Gulf, announcing that from Friday 3 December, Aucklanders will once again be able to enjoy the wonders of Waiheke Island, as the border lifts with New Zealand’s shift to the COVID-19 traffic light system.

Visitors will be able to wine and dine across the island with the introduction of eight island experiences, including three indulgent wine tours - the popular Summer Wine and Dine, Twilight Wine and Dine and the brand new Hop-On Hop-Off Vineyard Explorer Bus.

Fullers360 CEO, Mike Horne, says the business is thrilled to resume its Waiheke service for visitors, ahead of an anticipated busy summer season.

“We are incredibly excited to welcome Aucklanders, and soon Kiwis from across the country, back to Waiheke. We know the last few months have been challenging for the Waiheke business community and we are looking forward to the increased patronage numbers bringing local businesses a well-deserved boost.”

Timetables will remain unchanged until Wednesday, 15 December when peak summer timetables will begin with increased frequency across the network. This coincides with when Auckland’s border restrictions are lifted and more visitors to the region are anticipated.

To make sailings as safe as possible, from 3 December onwards, Fullers360 will implement new vaccination travel guidelines on its Waiheke Island, Rangitoto Island, Tiritiri Matangi Island, Rotoroa Island and Coromandel services. All passengers over 12 years old are required to be fully vaccinated, have a vaccine exemption or have returned a negative COVID-19 test within 72 hours of travel.

Similar to how the Auckland border will be managed, regular spot checks will be in place across these Fullers360 services and passengers may be asked at any time to present their vaccine pass, exemption or a negative COVID-19 test.

“Health and safety is our number one priority. Whilst there is no vaccine pass mandate in place for public transport, we have opted to put these additional measures in place to create a safe operating environment for our passengers and crew.” says Horne.

Residents who live on Waiheke Island will not be required to present a vaccine pass, exemption or a negative COVID-19 test to travel to the island, however, they must present a resident card as proof of residence, in line with the existing resident’s lane programme.

“We are confident that Fullers360’s vaccine guidance provides all prospective passengers with clear directions that will enable our business to continue its lifeline service for Waiheke residents while also providing an extra layer of protection to the Waiheke community as Aucklanders return to the island.”

In addition to complying with the relevant vaccination guidance, passengers must follow government guidelines for travelling on public transport by wearing a face covering onboard and inside ferry terminals and scanning in using the NZ COVID Tracer app.

