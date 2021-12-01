Vernon Kay Appointed Chair Of Finzsoft Solutions Limited

Finzsoft Solutions Limited is pleased to announce that Vernon Kay has been appointed Independent Chair of the Board.

As Managing Director of Datacom NZ for 7 years out of his 25 years with them, Vernon is a welcome addition to the Finzsoft Solutions Limited Board.

“Vernon has proven experience, having grown Datacom’s software, networking and security business in New Zealand. The shareholders now want to move Finzsoft to even greater heights and appointing Vernon as the Independent Chair is part of that plan.”

Finzsoft Solutions Limited works alongside a diverse range of organisations, providing solutions to drive business objectives and securely manage millions of transactions every day for its clients.

As Chair of the Board, Vernon will be working alongside the Board and Management team of Finzsoft Solutions Limited to further support the strategic objectives of the company.

Finzsoft Chief Executive, Helen Hatchard says that “Vernon is a great fit for Finzsoft Solutions Limited. His expertise and knowledge in the software landscape will be invaluable and put to good use and I, and the executive team are looking forward to his involvement”.

