Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

NZHL Engages FileInvite As CCCFA Regulations Take Effect

Thursday, 2 December 2021, 8:41 am
Press Release: NZHL

Auckland, New Zealand – New Zealand owned and operated home loan and insurance provider NZHL has engaged document and data collection innovators FileInvite to help streamline workflows for their network of more than 75 business owners and their teams.

Amendments to the Credit Contract and Consumer Finance Act (CCCFA), requires all advisers and lenders to enhance their practices of document and data collection management.

FileInvite makes this happen, with secure and dedicated data requests, delivery channels, robust digital forms, and digital signature features. The FileInvite platform maintains high standards in the security of NZHL’s clients’ personally identifiable information (PII) through SOC2 Type II compliance protocols.

"The customer and adviser experience on offer from FileInvite formed our baseline, what we were really interested in was the ability of the platform to improve our adviser and client experience, and pleasingly we’re already seeing that in play,” says NZHL’s Support Office spokesperson.

By way of implementation NZHL and FileInvite pilot-tested how the document and data collection platform would work within NZHL's own tech stack, with positive results. The FileInvite team then supported NZHL in rolling out the solution to its advisers across New Zealand.

"Our solutions are aimed at making life easier for stakeholders at both ends of the mortgage and home loan equation. By supporting advisers and providers, we are supporting New Zealand's home buyers too, delivering an enhanced experience for all concerned," says FileInvite's CEO, James Sampson.

About FileInvite
Founded in 2015, FileInvite helps businesses improve customer experience and increase productivity by simplifying the process of requesting customer information and collecting documents. The SaaS platform provides an intuitive customer portal and automated workflows that enable users to digitally complete, sign and upload documents, send communications, and keep track of data requests. Built on the Amazon Web Services (AWS) cloud using industry best practices, FileInvite is SOC2 compliant and meets the privacy and security requirements for handling sensitive customer data. For more information, please visit www.fileinvite.com.

About NZHL
NZHL is a passionately Kiwi, passionately local home loan and insurance provider with more than 75 business owners across New Zealand. NZHL’s smart home loan structure and high-touch service proposition is designed to help clients achieve financial freedom, faster.
Now with a loan book in excess of $6 billion, NZHL is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Kiwi Group Holdings (KGH). KGH is owned by the New Zealand Government via New Zealand Post (53%), the New Zealand Superannuation Fund (25%) and ACC (22%).
 

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from NZHL on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 


Statistics: Consents Remain At Record Levels
There were 47,715 new homes consented in the year ended October 2021, up 26 percent compared with the year ended October 2020, Stats NZ said today. "The year ended October 2021 marks another record for the annual number of new homes consented,” construction statistics manager Michael Heslop said... More>>



Foodstuffs: New World & Four Square Trial NZ’s First Grocery Delivery Offer With Uber Eats

New World & Four Square have partnered with Uber Eats to unlock the first grocery offering available on the platform in Aotearoa. For New World and Four Square it’s yet another way to put New Zealanders first, particularly with those inevitable last-minute grocery needs... More>>

Digitl: Download 2.0 – Vodafone Wi-Fi Calling hits early milestone
Vodafone says it has 10,000 customers using its Wi-Fi Calling service. It took less than three months to reach that milestone; the service began operating in September... More>>



ABC Business Sales: Demand High For Covid-proof Businesses
Despite the continuing challenges facing businesses in this Covid environment, right now there are more buyers looking for a small-medium sized business than there are sellers in the market... More>>


PriceSpy: Producer Prices Increase
New Black Friday and Covid-19 Report* released by PriceSpy says people’s fear of stepping inside physical shops during big sales events like Black Friday has risen since last year; Kiwis are still planning to shop, but more than ever will do it online this year... More>>

NZ Skeptics Society: Announce Their 2021 Awards, And Dr Simon Thornley Wins The Bent Spoon

Every year the New Zealand Skeptics presents its awards to people and organisations who have impressed us or dismayed us, and this year it’s been hard to pick our winners because there have been so many choices!.. More>>



REINZ: Sales Volumes Leveling Out
Data released today by the Real Estate Institute of New Zealand (REINZ) shows there were 44 fewer lifestyle property sales (-2.6%) for the three months ended October 2021 than for the three months ended September 2021... More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 