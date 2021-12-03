Celebrity Chef Christmas Recipes: Whose Recipe Costs The Most Time And Money?
- Uswitch has analysed the Christmas recipes of celebrity chefs to discover whose recipes cost the most time and money
- Nigella Lawson's festive feasts are the most time-consuming requiring 41.5 hours (2,490 minutes) in the kitchen
- Yotam Ottolenghi is the chef whose recipes cost the most to produce at a price of 366 AUD for a table of six
- Chrissy Teigen is the celebrity chef to follow if you're in a hurry, taking just 13.9 hours (835 minutes) of your time
A new study by Uswitch has analysed the Christmas recipes of top celebrity chefs to discover whose recipes will cost you the most time and money on the 25th of December.
Uswitch used food cost calculators from major online supermarkets to discover the costs of different recipes which revealed Yotam Ottolenghi's Christmas meal to be the most expensive. Coming in at AU$61 per person his recipe costs a grand total of $AU366; for those who follow Ottolenghi on social media, it will come as no surprise that his recipes require more unique ingredients to give classic recipes the extra wow-factor. The cheapest item of his you can recreate is his ‘crispy roasted potatoes with lemon, garlic and sage’ costing just AU$2.85 per person.
The TV chef with the second most expensive festive recipe is Hugh Fearnley Whittingstall with a total cost of AU$331.80, which is $55.30 per person, and third is the A-lister Chrissy Teigen whose entire ingredients list comes in at AU$52.37 a head giving it a total of $314.22.
Though he is known for show-stopping creations that blur the line between real-life and fantasy food, Heston Blumenthal doesn't put you out of pocket the most as he is revealed as the fourth-most expensive, followed by everyone's favourite cursing chef Gordon Ramsay in fifth.
Top 15 Most Expensive Celebrity Chef Recipes
|Celebrity Chef
|Cost Per Person AU$
|Cost for 6 people
|1
|Yotam Ottolenghi
|61
|366
|2
|Hugh Fearnley Whittingstall
|55.30
|331.80
|3
|Chrissy Teigen
|52.37
|314.22
|4
|Heston Blumenthal
|52.20
|313.20
|5
|Gordon Ramsay
|47.36
|284.16
|6
|The Hairy Bikers
|45.59
|273.54
|7
|Phil Vickery
|42.33
|253.98
|8
|Tom Kerridge
|41.43
|248.58
|9
|Nigella Lawson
|40.66
|243.96
|10
|Martha Stewart
|37.21
|223.26
|11
|James Martin
|35.84
|215.04
|12
|Jamie Oliver
|34.51
|207.06
|13
|Mary Berry
|33.57
|201.42
|14
|Delia Smith
|30.99
|185.94
|15
|Rachael Ray
|28.91
|173.46
The study involved analysing the recipes of iconic items that make up a Christmas dinner to calculate the cost and time of each which revealed Nigella Lawson to be the celebrity chef putting home cooks to the test for the longest. Her festive feast takes 41.5 hours (2,490 minutes) which is over 1.7 days, meaning preparations must start on the 23rd! Her ‘spiced and super juicy turkey,’ which had a cameo appearance in Gavin and Stacey, requires being soaked in a bucket of infused water for up to two days before roasting. Her Christmas pudding also requires a lot of your time as the fruits need to be soaked in alcohol and it has a steaming time of eight hours.
Heston Blumenthal is second on the list of the most time-consuming celebrity Christmas chefs with a total creation time of 35.5 hours (2,130 minutes) with his turkey recipe alone taking 13.5 hours (810 minutes) to perfect! Third place goes to Hugh Fearnley Whittingstall, famed for his earthy, back-to-basics food, whose Christmas Day meal takes 34.9 hours (2,099 minutes) to complete.
Delia Smith and Gordon Ramsay also make up the top five requiring 31.8 hours (1,910 minutes) and 31.6 hours (1,895 minutes) respectively.
Top 15 Most Time-Consuming Celebrity Chef Christmas Day Recipes
|Celebrity Chef
|Minutes
|Hours
|1
|Nigella Lawson
|2490
|41.5
|2
|Heston Blumenthal
|2130
|35.5
|3
|Hugh Fearnley Whittingstall
|2099
|34.9
|4
|Delia Smith
|1910
|31.8
|5
|Gordon Ramsay
|1895
|31.6
|6
|Tom Kerridge
|1850
|30.8
|7
|Yotam Ottolenghi
|1660
|27.7
|8
|James Martin
|1545
|25.6
|9
|Martha Stewart
|1517
|25.3
|10
|Mary Berry
|1470
|24.5
|11
|Jamie Oliver
|1440
|24
|12
|Hairy Bikers
|1388
|23.1
|13
|Phil Vickery
|1070
|17.8
|14
|Rachael Ray
|935
|15.6
|15
|Chrissy Teigen
|835
|13.9
To see the full research, visit: https://www.uswitch.com/gas-electricity/celebrity-chefs/