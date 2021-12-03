Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Celebrity Chef Christmas Recipes: Whose Recipe Costs The Most Time And Money?

Friday, 3 December 2021, 6:53 am
Press Release: Uswitch

  • Uswitch has analysed the Christmas recipes of celebrity chefs to discover whose recipes cost the most time and money
  • Nigella Lawson's festive feasts are the most time-consuming requiring 41.5 hours (2,490 minutes) in the kitchen
  • Yotam Ottolenghi is the chef whose recipes cost the most to produce at a price of 366 AUD for a table of six
  • Chrissy Teigen is the celebrity chef to follow if you're in a hurry, taking just 13.9 hours (835 minutes) of your time

A new study by Uswitch has analysed the Christmas recipes of top celebrity chefs to discover whose recipes will cost you the most time and money on the 25th of December.

Uswitch used food cost calculators from major online supermarkets to discover the costs of different recipes which revealed Yotam Ottolenghi's Christmas meal to be the most expensive. Coming in at AU$61 per person his recipe costs a grand total of $AU366; for those who follow Ottolenghi on social media, it will come as no surprise that his recipes require more unique ingredients to give classic recipes the extra wow-factor. The cheapest item of his you can recreate is his ‘crispy roasted potatoes with lemon, garlic and sage’ costing just AU$2.85 per person.

The TV chef with the second most expensive festive recipe is Hugh Fearnley Whittingstall with a total cost of AU$331.80, which is $55.30 per person, and third is the A-lister Chrissy Teigen whose entire ingredients list comes in at AU$52.37 a head giving it a total of $314.22.

Though he is known for show-stopping creations that blur the line between real-life and fantasy food, Heston Blumenthal doesn't put you out of pocket the most as he is revealed as the fourth-most expensive, followed by everyone's favourite cursing chef Gordon Ramsay in fifth.

Top 15 Most Expensive Celebrity Chef Recipes

 Celebrity ChefCost Per Person AU$Cost for 6 people
1Yotam Ottolenghi61366
2Hugh Fearnley Whittingstall55.30331.80
3Chrissy Teigen52.37314.22
4Heston Blumenthal52.20313.20
5Gordon Ramsay47.36284.16
6The Hairy Bikers45.59273.54
7Phil Vickery42.33253.98
8Tom Kerridge41.43248.58
9Nigella Lawson40.66243.96
10Martha Stewart37.21223.26
11James Martin35.84215.04
12Jamie Oliver34.51207.06
13Mary Berry33.57201.42
14Delia Smith30.99185.94
15Rachael Ray28.91173.46

The study involved analysing the recipes of iconic items that make up a Christmas dinner to calculate the cost and time of each which revealed Nigella Lawson to be the celebrity chef putting home cooks to the test for the longest. Her festive feast takes 41.5 hours (2,490 minutes) which is over 1.7 days, meaning preparations must start on the 23rd! Her ‘spiced and super juicy turkey,’ which had a cameo appearance in Gavin and Stacey, requires being soaked in a bucket of infused water for up to two days before roasting. Her Christmas pudding also requires a lot of your time as the fruits need to be soaked in alcohol and it has a steaming time of eight hours.

Heston Blumenthal is second on the list of the most time-consuming celebrity Christmas chefs with a total creation time of 35.5 hours (2,130 minutes) with his turkey recipe alone taking 13.5 hours (810 minutes) to perfect! Third place goes to Hugh Fearnley Whittingstall, famed for his earthy, back-to-basics food, whose Christmas Day meal takes 34.9 hours (2,099 minutes) to complete.

Delia Smith and Gordon Ramsay also make up the top five requiring 31.8 hours (1,910 minutes) and 31.6 hours (1,895 minutes) respectively.

Top 15 Most Time-Consuming Celebrity Chef Christmas Day Recipes

 Celebrity ChefMinutesHours
1Nigella Lawson249041.5
2Heston Blumenthal213035.5
3Hugh Fearnley Whittingstall209934.9
4Delia Smith191031.8
5Gordon Ramsay189531.6
6Tom Kerridge185030.8
7Yotam Ottolenghi166027.7
8James Martin154525.6
9Martha Stewart151725.3
10Mary Berry147024.5
11Jamie Oliver144024
12Hairy Bikers138823.1
13Phil Vickery107017.8
14Rachael Ray93515.6
15Chrissy Teigen83513.9

