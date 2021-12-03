Celebrity Chef Christmas Recipes: Whose Recipe Costs The Most Time And Money?

Uswitch has analysed the Christmas recipes of celebrity chefs to discover whose recipes cost the most time and money

Nigella Lawson's festive feasts are the most time-consuming requiring 41.5 hours (2,490 minutes) in the kitchen

Yotam Ottolenghi is the chef whose recipes cost the most to produce at a price of 366 AUD for a table of six

Chrissy Teigen is the celebrity chef to follow if you're in a hurry, taking just 13.9 hours (835 minutes) of your time

A new study by Uswitch has analysed the Christmas recipes of top celebrity chefs to discover whose recipes will cost you the most time and money on the 25th of December.

Uswitch used food cost calculators from major online supermarkets to discover the costs of different recipes which revealed Yotam Ottolenghi's Christmas meal to be the most expensive. Coming in at AU$61 per person his recipe costs a grand total of $AU366; for those who follow Ottolenghi on social media, it will come as no surprise that his recipes require more unique ingredients to give classic recipes the extra wow-factor. The cheapest item of his you can recreate is his ‘crispy roasted potatoes with lemon, garlic and sage’ costing just AU$2.85 per person.

The TV chef with the second most expensive festive recipe is Hugh Fearnley Whittingstall with a total cost of AU$331.80, which is $55.30 per person, and third is the A-lister Chrissy Teigen whose entire ingredients list comes in at AU$52.37 a head giving it a total of $314.22.

Though he is known for show-stopping creations that blur the line between real-life and fantasy food, Heston Blumenthal doesn't put you out of pocket the most as he is revealed as the fourth-most expensive, followed by everyone's favourite cursing chef Gordon Ramsay in fifth.

Top 15 Most Expensive Celebrity Chef Recipes

Celebrity Chef Cost Per Person AU$ Cost for 6 people 1 Yotam Ottolenghi 61 366 2 Hugh Fearnley Whittingstall 55.30 331.80 3 Chrissy Teigen 52.37 314.22 4 Heston Blumenthal 52.20 313.20 5 Gordon Ramsay 47.36 284.16 6 The Hairy Bikers 45.59 273.54 7 Phil Vickery 42.33 253.98 8 Tom Kerridge 41.43 248.58 9 Nigella Lawson 40.66 243.96 10 Martha Stewart 37.21 223.26 11 James Martin 35.84 215.04 12 Jamie Oliver 34.51 207.06 13 Mary Berry 33.57 201.42 14 Delia Smith 30.99 185.94 15 Rachael Ray 28.91 173.46

The study involved analysing the recipes of iconic items that make up a Christmas dinner to calculate the cost and time of each which revealed Nigella Lawson to be the celebrity chef putting home cooks to the test for the longest. Her festive feast takes 41.5 hours (2,490 minutes) which is over 1.7 days, meaning preparations must start on the 23rd! Her ‘spiced and super juicy turkey,’ which had a cameo appearance in Gavin and Stacey, requires being soaked in a bucket of infused water for up to two days before roasting. Her Christmas pudding also requires a lot of your time as the fruits need to be soaked in alcohol and it has a steaming time of eight hours.

Heston Blumenthal is second on the list of the most time-consuming celebrity Christmas chefs with a total creation time of 35.5 hours (2,130 minutes) with his turkey recipe alone taking 13.5 hours (810 minutes) to perfect! Third place goes to Hugh Fearnley Whittingstall, famed for his earthy, back-to-basics food, whose Christmas Day meal takes 34.9 hours (2,099 minutes) to complete.

Delia Smith and Gordon Ramsay also make up the top five requiring 31.8 hours (1,910 minutes) and 31.6 hours (1,895 minutes) respectively.

Top 15 Most Time-Consuming Celebrity Chef Christmas Day Recipes

Celebrity Chef Minutes Hours 1 Nigella Lawson 2490 41.5 2 Heston Blumenthal 2130 35.5 3 Hugh Fearnley Whittingstall 2099 34.9 4 Delia Smith 1910 31.8 5 Gordon Ramsay 1895 31.6 6 Tom Kerridge 1850 30.8 7 Yotam Ottolenghi 1660 27.7 8 James Martin 1545 25.6 9 Martha Stewart 1517 25.3 10 Mary Berry 1470 24.5 11 Jamie Oliver 1440 24 12 Hairy Bikers 1388 23.1 13 Phil Vickery 1070 17.8 14 Rachael Ray 935 15.6 15 Chrissy Teigen 835 13.9

