Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Accord Says Strong Pipeline Forecast Shows Industry Can Prepare For Future

Monday, 6 December 2021, 3:37 pm
Press Release: Construction Sector Accord

The Construction Sector Accord says that forecasts of a strong construction industry pipeline show that the sector can and must prepare for a different future.

The National Construction Pipeline Report 2021 was released today by the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment (MBIE). It provides a forward view of national construction value for the six years to December 2026 and shows that while New Zealand’s total construction value decreased by 5.7 percent in 2020 to $42.6b, growth is forecast for the next six years.

“It’s pretty extraordinary to see such strong forecasts in the Pipeline Report. This time last year the predictions were fairly dire, but we now know the sector has built up an incredible head of steam since then, with record building consents. Our worst problems right now are not enough people and materials to do the job,” says Accord Transformation Director Dean Kimpton.

The report shows that despite disruptions from COVID-19, construction activity is forecast to grow, driven largely by the continued strength of the residential sector.

Key projections in the report are that:

  • construction activity will grow steadily to about $48.3b in 2024, driven largely by the continued strength of the residential sector
  • 265,000 new dwellings are forecast to be consented over the next six years, an average of over 44,000 per year
  • non-residential activity is forecast to reach $10.2b in 2025 and $10.3b in 2026
  • infrastructure activity is forecast to reach $11.2b in 2026, dominated by transport, water and subdivision projects

Mr Kimpton says the report should give industry confidence to invest and make changes.

“As a sector we need to get ahead of the game. We need to invest in our people and cast a wider, more diverse net on recruiting. We need to up our game on innovation. We need to accept that climate change also means a change in how we build. At the Accord we think this strong pipeline should give the sector confidence about the changes that are needed. The work is there. The investment will be worth it,” he says.

The report is based on building and construction forecasting by the Building Research Association of New Zealand (BRANZ), and Pacifecon NZ Ltd data on researched non-residential building and infrastructure intentions.

Background – the Accord

The Construction Sector Accord is a genuine partnership between industry and government that is working to fix many of the issues and challenges facing the construction sector. Through its three-year Transformation Plan, the Accord is driving behaviour change to lift overall performance and achieve a safer, better skilled and more productive industry and to share good practice across the sector.

Accord COVID-19 response

During 2020 the Accord supported and launched a range of initiatives including developing health and safety protocols to enable the sector to get back to work under Alert Levels 2 and 3, issuing contract variation guidance setting out a consistent government position for contractors facing additional lockdown-related costs, and launching the Rapid Mobilisation Playbook to support agencies to procure construction work speedily and safely.

During 2021 the Accord again responded to COVID-19 with industry collaboration, leadership and urgency:

  • The Accord Forum is an invaluable two-way communication channel between industry and government; it comprises up to 60 senior industry figures and officials
  • With industry and CHASNZ (Construction Health & Safety NZ) the Accord has developed a Roadmap for the sector in a COVID-19 environment. It’s a set of tools and protocols allowing construction and related activities to continue as New Zealand and our sector move to living and working with COVID-19
  • The Accord facilitated provision of 60 MIQ places per month for the construction sector and is now administering them
  • The Accord is working with CHASNZ and key DHBs to supporting vaccination efforts in the sector
  • ‘Cainan’s story’ video was viewed by 60,000+ on the Accord’s LinkedIn page – from his hospital bed a formerly anti-vaccine construction worker urges people to “get vaxxed”

People development – Skills

The Accord’s People Development work aims to build capability through addressing skills gaps, helping shape the reforms in vocational education, and creating a long-term workforce plan. It includes:

  • developing the Construction Skills strategy, which will provide a strategic vision to inform the direction for current and future skills needs in construction.
  • supporting the Reform of Vocational Education, including creation of Construction and Infrastructure Centre of Vocational Excellence (ConCOVE) and Waihanga Ara Rau Workforce Development Council
  • supporting the Infrastructure Skills Centre pilots initiatives – one completed in Canterbury, one underway in Manawatu

www.govt.nz - your guide to finding and using New Zealand government services

 

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from Construction Sector Accord on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Statistics: Building Activity Down In September Quarter
The volume of building activity in New Zealand fell 8.6 percent in the September 2021 quarter, compared with the June 2021 quarter, Stats NZ said today. Residential building activity fell by 6.4 percent in the September 2021 quarter, while non-residential building activity fell 12 percent... More>>


Government: David McLean Appointed As KiwiRail Chair

David McLean has been appointed as Chair of KiwiRail Holdings Ltd, the Minister for State Owned Enterprises Dr David Clark and Minister of Finance Grant Robertson announced today... More>>


Dairy NZ: ‘More Milk From Fewer Cows’ Trend Continues In A Record Year
Vodafone says it has 10,000 customers using its Wi-Fi Calling service. It took less than three months to reach that milestone; the service began operating in September... More>>



Xero: Data Reveals ICT Expenditure Key To Small Business Sales Growth
Xero, the global small business platform, today released a new report which shows New Zealand small business ICT expenditure has increased 25 percent compared to pre-pandemic levels - more than the UK (20%) and Australia... More>>


Fonterra: Lifts Forecast Farmgate Milk Price Range And Revises Earnings Guidance At First Quarter Update

Fonterra Co-operative Group today lifted its 2021/22 forecast Farmgate Milk Price range, reported a solid start to the 2022 financial year and revised its earnings guidance... More>>


Canterbury Museum: New Research - Bald Haast's Eagle Feasted On Moa Guts
New Zealand’s extinct Haast’s Eagle (Hieraaetus moorei), the largest known eagle, gulped down viscera like a vulture and may even have been bald, new research suggests... More>>

ABC Business Sales: Demand High For Covid-proof Businesses
Despite the continuing challenges facing businesses in this Covid environment, right now there are more buyers looking for a small-medium sized business than there are sellers in the market... More>>


work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 