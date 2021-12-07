Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Quirky Campaign Puts Spotlight On Jenkins’ Dominance In Sustainable Fresh Produce Packaging.

Tuesday, 7 December 2021, 1:56 pm
Press Release: Jenkins Freshpac Systems

Launched last month, the ‘Join the Vegelution’ campaign might seem like a bunch of animated fruit and vegetables starring in a cute video, but the underlying messaging is anything but a joke… and it’s already gaining traction for one of Australasia’s leading packaging houses.

Jenkins Freshpac Systems, who market the Enviro Pac™ range, launched the ‘Join the Vegelution’ campaign and cleverly take a humorous look at a serious topic. General Manager Jamie Lunam explains. “We’re extremely proud of our status as industry leaders in innovative sustainable packaging, but to cut through the industry clutter and noise to get our message across we knew we needed to take an innovative approach. So why not let the veges do the talking for us? We figured, if they could, they’d be demanding better packaging options.”

The video campaign features a bunch of fruit and vegetables waging a crusade for healthier, more environmentally friendly living conditions and provides a perfect entry point into the Enviro Pac™ range that is the hallmark of Jenkins industry inroads. The campaign allows Jenkins to relaunch Enviro Pac™ in the market. “As the industry leaders in innovative sustainable packaging we also wanted to build brand awareness with our growers and retailers and see if we could influence and drive consumer demand for Enviro Pac™.’

Dubbed the better, more environmentally friendly and sustainable packaging option, the range includes paper packaging, plastic-free fibre netting, cardboard packaging, eco labels, fibre trays, bio film and more.

It’s all part of a bigger picture long term strategy by the industry heavyweights to continue to lead the way. “With decades of R&D into sustainable packaging we love being first with new technology and industry developments, being active in all major industry bodies and advocating at central and local government level to help influence genuine change in more environmentally sustainable packaging solutions.” Says Jamie. “Our Enviro Pac™ range, launched a decade ago, is at the forefront of where our industry is heading. It’s about providing a much more circular approach to packaging in horticulture and with new products being launched within the range all the time, it’s vital we make sure there’s strong industry awareness of this range.”

The ‘Join the Vegelution’ video has already received over 3500 plays since its soft release in October. It can be viewed here: www.jointhevegelution.co.nz

For more information on end-to-end packaging solutions go to www.jenkinsfpc.co.nz

 

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from Jenkins Freshpac Systems on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 


R&NTU: KiwiRail strike notices withdrawn following new offer
Strike notices on KiwiRail have been withdrawn. Rail and Maritime Transport Union General Secretary Wayne Butson says following negotiations between the RMTU and KiwiRail, a new offer from KiwiRail will be taken back to union members for ratification... More>>



Banking: Stress Tests Show Strengthening Bank Resilience

The latest stress tests carried out by the Reserve Bank of New Zealand – Te Pūtea Matua show strengthening resilience in the banking sector and the benefits of continuing to build capital buffers... More>>


Statistics: Building Activity Down In September Quarter
The volume of building activity in New Zealand fell 8.6 percent in the September 2021 quarter, compared with the June 2021 quarter, Stats NZ said today. Residential building activity fell by 6.4 percent in the September 2021 quarter, while non-residential building activity fell 12 percent... More>>



Reserve Bank: Deputy Governor Reflects On Time At RBNZ
Central bankers must continue to look forward to guard against the unpredictable, Deputy Governor Geoff Bascand says in a speech published today. Mr Bascand joined the Reserve Bank of New Zealand – Te Pūtea Matua in 2013 during the aftermath of the Global Financial Crisis... More>>


Xero: Data Reveals ICT Expenditure Key To Small Business Sales Growth
Xero, the global small business platform, today released a new report which shows New Zealand small business ICT expenditure has increased 25 percent compared to pre-pandemic levels - more than the UK (20%) and Australia... More>>


Fonterra: Lifts Forecast Farmgate Milk Price Range And Revises Earnings Guidance At First Quarter Update

Fonterra Co-operative Group today lifted its 2021/22 forecast Farmgate Milk Price range, reported a solid start to the 2022 financial year and revised its earnings guidance... More>>


Canterbury Museum: New Research - Bald Haast's Eagle Feasted On Moa Guts
New Zealand’s extinct Haast’s Eagle (Hieraaetus moorei), the largest known eagle, gulped down viscera like a vulture and may even have been bald, new research suggests... More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 