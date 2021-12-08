Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Investor Influx: 1 In 4 Kiwis Are Using Share Trading Platforms

Wednesday, 8 December 2021, 7:23 am
Press Release: Finder

  • Over 950,000 Kiwis use a share trading app or platform
  • 42% of Millennials are trading online
  • Top tips for online share trading

8 December 2021, New Zealand – A growing number of Kiwis are investing in the stock market via an app or online platform, according to new research by financial comparison site Finder.

A nationally representative survey of 2,076 respondents found 1 in 4 Kiwis (26%) use a share trading app or platform, such as Sharesies or ASB Securities.

That’s equivalent to more than 950,000 people across the nation trading shares online.

Kylie Purcell, investing expert at Finder, said it’s a positive sign that Kiwis are being proactive about making money through the stock market.

“Kiwis are becoming keen investors, and the Covid-19 pandemic only accelerated the trend.

“Through a combination of being stuck at home and wanting to buy stocks after market prices had plummeted, Kiwis became more share-savvy.”

The research revealed 10% of the nation trade shares but don’t use online apps or platforms.

During New Zealand’s first lockdown in early 2020, Sharesies saw 75,000 new users, while the number of Kiwis using Hatch doubled.

Purcell said online investing platforms have evolved to become incredibly easy and user-friendly.

“Once you know which stock or fund you want to purchase, it’s as easy as signing up and placing your order.

“Apps and platforms also make it easier for you to monitor the performance of your portfolio over time.”

Purcell said investors should keep an eye out for fees when choosing a platform.

“Online trading has made it cheaper than ever before to invest in stocks, but it’s still essential to compare platforms to get the best deal.

“Some brokers charge a monthly subscription, or fees if you don’t make any trades within a certain period of time, while others have broker fees every time you buy or sell shares. And if you’re keen on trading international shares you also face foreign exchange fees.

“Make sure you pick the best one for your personal situation.”

The survey shows Millennials (42%) are the most likely to be using share trading apps or platforms, compared to just 11% of Baby Boomers.

Purcell encourages Kiwis to do their research before jumping in.

“Keep up to date with what’s happening in the news and how certain businesses are performing, as this can have a significant effect on share prices.

“If you’re new to investing, exchange-traded funds (ETFs) are a great place to start because they give you diversity in your portfolio – meaning you aren’t putting all your eggs into one basket.”

According to Finder’s survey, those from the cities (32%) are more likely to be online trading than Kiwis from regional areas (22%).

Top tips for online share trading:

Read the news.

It's important to stay up-to-date with the broader economy, and learn how events such as national elections and RBNZ interest rate decisions impact the share price of various companies.

Research companies before buying.

If you want to buy shares in a company, research as much as you can about the company before making your final decision. It's a good idea to read the company's annual reports and meeting minutes to learn what's in the pipe-line, and what changes will be made that could affect their share price.

Buy what you know.

Rather than diving in at the deep end and investing in a company which operates in a field you have little or no understanding of, start with industries and businesses you have some sort of background knowledge of.

Diversify.

Say you had $5,000 to invest in the share market. Rather than invest it all in one company, consider spreading it out across a few companies from different industries. Diversification will help lower your risk, and ensure you don't have all your eggs in the one basket.

