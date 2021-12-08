Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Get Clearer Calls And Faster Mobile Downloads On The Best Mobile Network In The Bay Of Plenty

Wednesday, 8 December 2021, 9:42 am
Press Release: Vodafone

Independent tests show Vodafone scored the highest on mobile data performance and voice call quality

Following significant investment in the Bay of Plenty region as part of a nationwide program of mobile network upgrades, independent testing shows Vodafone offers customers the best mobile network in the Bay of Plenty region.

The connectivity company scored the highest on mobile data performance and voice call quality, outperforming both Spark and 2degrees, in an audit report conducted by the global leader in mobile benchmarking umlaut in November 2021.

Thaigan Govender, Head of Mobile Access Networks, Vodafone NZ, says: “Many Vodafone customers in the Bay of Plenty would have noticed improved speeds and quality of calls since we invested millions of dollars into our digital infrastructure in the region to build or upgrade 60 cell sites.

“Despite navigating the challenges of Covid-19 and additional health and safety measures, our team has upgraded 38 mobile cell sites and built 14 new cell sites across the region in 2021, in addition to eight new Rural Connectivity Group (RCG) sites, which has improved the critical digital services that keep people connected so they can work, learn and play remotely.

“This third-party drive testing shows we now offer Vodafone mobile customers the best network in terms of data performance and voice calls, the fastest downloads, and the largest 5G footprint by far.”

The umlaut audit report, which was conducted using a Samsung Galaxy S20+5G device, shows:

  • Vodafone has the best mobile network in the Bay of Plenty region, scoring 700 points out of 1000 overall, compared to 2degrees achieving 606 points and Spark on 456.
  • The Vodafone network is more than three times faster than any other mobile operator in the Bay, meaning Vodafone customers get the fastest mobile downloads. Umlaut speedtests show Vodafone offers average mobile download speeds of 161 Mbps, compared with Spark offering 55Mbps and 2degrees with 40Mbps.
  • Vodafone provides customers clearer calls in the region, with voice calling speech quality rating 3.8 out of 5, compared with Spark scoring 3 and 2degrees just 2.5.
  • Vodafone shows the widest 5G availability in Bay of Plenty.

“The Bay of Plenty is the second region where we’ve completed our current national program of mobile network upgrades, and we saw similar uplifts in performance after investment into the Manawatū-Whanganui region.

“We’re currently upgrading our digital infrastructure in parts of the Waikato, Taranaki and Southland, and we’ll eventually work our way around all of the country, because we understand how important remarkable connectivity is for our customers.”

Mobile network results in the Bay of Plenty region are based on an audit report conducted by independent third-party umlaut based on drive test data collected in November 2021.

Full details can be found at: https://www.umlaut.com/en/benchmarking/new-zealand

Vodafone 5G is now live in the Bay of Plenty, including parts of Tauranga to Whakatane and Rotorua and areas in between. 5G availability will depend on location and having a 5G capable device. For more information about Vodafone services, please visit www.vodafone.co.nz/5G - and to check whether 5G is available at a certain address, head to www.vodafone.co.nz/coverage.

 

About Vodafone New Zealand:

Vodafone New Zealand is one of Aotearoa’s leading connectivity companies and we offer a range of broadband, mobile and technology products. We believe every New Zealander will thrive with access to the world’s best digital services and network technology. We maintain almost three million connections to consumer, business and public sector customers, as well as partner with world-leading brands to offer best-in-class ICT services to organisations in Aotearoa and beyond. Vodafone New Zealand is owned by Infratil and Brookfield Asset Management and we are now a partner market in the Vodafone Group, one of the world’s largest telecommunications companies. For more information, please visit www.vodafone.co.nz

About umlaut:

umlaut, part of Accenture, is a global, full-service, cross-industry, end-to-end company that offers advisory and engineering services to clients all over the world. In-depth domain expertise, broad practical knowledge and interdisciplinary collaboration allow them to add value, quality and focus to their clients’ organisations, services and products, in disruptive times in which industries are increasingly converging.

Within an able and agile collective of 20 consultancies and engineering firms spread across 50 locations all over the world, 4,200 specialised experts and engineers provide innovative solutions and transformations across all industries and their various intersections as well as serving the public sector and developing organisational cultures, structures and processes.

For more information please visit: www.umlaut.com

