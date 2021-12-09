MYOB Unveils New Zealand Winners Of Its 2021 Partner Awards

Following what has been another challenging year for many, MYOB has celebrated the efforts of some of those at the heart of the business community via its 2021 Partner Awards – recognising and celebrating the efforts of organisations and individuals who have worked tirelessly to support small, medium and large businesses.

Earlier this week, Singh & Associates Ltd, 3rd Arm Admin Ltd and Nicky Reynolds of Accountable Computer Solutions were announced by MYOB as the New Zealand award winners for 2021.

Conducted in an online format for the second consecutive year, and in what is now the thirteenth year of the awards, the honours celebrated excellence within the bookkeeping and accounting community across three categories: Accounting Practice of the year, Bookkeeping Practice of the year and Certified Consultant of the year.

The Partner Award nominations were reviewed and assessed by a judging panel of MYOB executives, including MYOB’s Chief Sales and Support Officer, Daniel West, who says it is important to recognise the expert Partner work which often happens behind the scenes.

“This year’s winners provided trusted advice and services to businesses grappling with continued uncertainty. In many ways, they have been the unsung heroes advising businesses to adapt and thrive and in doing so, helping to support our economy,” explains Daniel.

“For local businesses, these trusted advisors have been a pillar of strength for clients during another period of change and challenge. And that’s why we’re delighted to be recognising the tenacity and excellence of those within MYOB’s community.”

Accounting Practice of the Year NZ was awarded to Singh & Associates Ltd of Hamilton, with judges acknowledging the exceptional service the practice has provided its clients as they supported them through yet another difficult and unpredictable year. Implementing a fresh marketing strategy, supporting their community through local sponsorships, and actively offering advice to businesses in need, has all contributed to exceptional business growth over the past 12 months – success which has even seen them move into their own purpose-built premises in November.

3rd Arm Admin Ltd - based in Porirua - was awarded Bookkeeping Practice of the Year NZ after seeing out a record year with incredible increases in turnover and profit, which Managing Director, Sue Inkersell, attributes to working “smarter not harder”. With a strong focus on supporting its local community, 3rd Arm Admin also introduced a new recruitment strategy, dedicated to upskilling school graduates to train them as office juniors, with mentoring by senior bookkeepers.

The award for Certified Consultant of the Year NZ went to Nicky Reynolds of Accountable Computer Solutions Ltd in Pukekohe. An MYOB partner and consultant for more than 25 years, Nicky has been training people to use MYOB solutions since the business first launched in New Zealand. Throughout 2021, Nicky and her team were regularly inundated with calls from stressed clients needing support as they worked through new processes applying for COVID-19 financial support, and played a key role in helping keep local businesses afloat. Despite busy periods helping clients navigate these challenges, Nicky also took on an additional role helping upskill her team on new digital business solutions.

MYOB also celebrated many of its longest-standing Partners with its annual Service Awards again this year, recognising loyalty among its Certified Consultant community across both New Zealand and Australia. This award recognised Certified Consultants who have partnered with MYOB for 10, 15, 20 or 25 years by the end of the 2021 calendar year. This year, Nicky Reynolds was inducted into the Hall of Fame as the winner of Certified Consultant of the Year.

To view Mr West’s message to the winners and the Hall of Fame inductees, please visit https://www.myob.com/nz/campaign/partner-awards-2021.



Please see below for quotes from each of the New Zealand Winners

NZ: Accounting Practice of the Year

Winner: Singh & Associates Ltd, Hamilton

Full name: Ravi Singh, Director

“This is the first time we have entered the MYOB Partner Awards and to win NZ Accounting Practice of the Year has been the best news after such a tough year. The team has worked exceptionally hard, supporting our clients and a wave of other small businesses who needed support with COVID-19 subsidy payments, and offering advice on managing their business accounts during these unpredictable times.

“In the last month alone, our team of five has moved into a newly built premises and picked up 26 new clients - all through word-of-mouth. This rapid business growth is testament to our team’s ability to always be proactive, responsive and supportive. We are delighted to have our efforts recognised with this award and we’re looking forward to seeing what we can achieve for our clients in the year to come.”

NZ: Bookkeeping Practice of the Year

Winner: 3rd Arm Admin Ltd, Porirua

Full name: Sue Inkersell, Managing Director/Owner

“The team has worked incredibly hard this year, and at times it has felt even more challenging than 2020, with more and more small businesses needing accurate, up-to-date information to help them navigate through these uncertain times.

“The MYOB Partner Awards are a real highlight for us as a team and to be recognised for the fourth year in a row as the New Zealand BookKeeping Practice of the Year is indescribable. As a team we are continuously looking at systems and processes and how we can adapt new technology to work smarter for the benefit of both ourselves and our clients. There has been so much demand this year and we have just hired three new team members to help cater to this. Businesses need support and we are privileged to be in a position where we can help SMEs in these hard times.”

NZ: Certified Consultant of the Year

Winner: Nicky Reynolds (Accountable Computer Solutions Ltd), Pukekohe

Job Title: Director

“I’ve been completely overwhelmed by the recognition I’ve received for the MYOB Partner Award win. After years of being the backbone of support for clients and helping them through some of their most stressful times, it’s surreal to win such a prestigious award.

“Supporting local businesses and helping them move from manual processes onto digital business solutions and seeing how their business transforms as a result, is something I find so rewarding. Throughout my career I’ve found it’s important to diversify and upskill and never stop learning. You are never too small to make a difference.”

