Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Industry Welcomes RSQ Baseline Report

Thursday, 9 December 2021, 11:52 am
Press Release: NZ Telecommunications Forum - TCF

The New Zealand Telecommunications Forum (TCF) welcomes the Commerce Commission’s final baseline report into retail service quality as it now provides an indication of the Commission’s focus for the year ahead.

The report is the conclusion of a three-year-long process for the Commission which has been reviewing retail service issues in the industry. Telecommunications Forum CEO Paul Brislen says the baseline report sets the benchmark for its work in 2022.

“The Commission’s own research shows that 78% of customers are satisfied or very satisfied with the service they receive but there’s always room to do more when it comes to our customers.”

As Kiwis become ever-more reliant on telecommunication services, the sector is stepping up in terms of capability and delivery to ensure more New Zealanders are able to connect to the service they want at the price that’s right for them.

“Telecommunications is one of the only sectors where prices have consistently fallen over the last 15 years, while at the same time more than a billion dollars a year has been invested in delivering faster speeds and greater capability around New Zealand.”

The TCF has a large body of work already underway and now with this guidance from the Commission the sector can prioritise which areas need the most attention next year.

“These behind-the-scenes projects help guide the industry to deliver a better front-end service to consumers,” says Brislen.

“We have updated the Mobile Messaging Code to ensure the safe and responsible delivery of mobile messages that comply with legal and regulatory obligations in order to safeguard consumers. Our new-look Premises Wiring Guidelines helps consumers cut through all the tech jargon and makes it easier for customers to get the most out of their home networks, something that’s been incredibly important during our response to the COVID pandemic.”

On top of that the TCF has been working on a new Marketing Alternative Services Code, an industry report on Consumer Data Rights, a review of the Dispute Resolution Service, updates to the Customer Transfer Code and the Broadband Product Disclosure Code, and is also fully engaged with the government on the sector’s role as critical infrastructure during times of crisis.

“All of these projects are focussed on putting the customer front and centre, and improving outcomes for consumers,” says Brislen.

The TCF encourages the Commission to engage in meaningful dialogue with the sector to provide input into its draft RSQ work programme before it is finalised. This will ensure that industry will be well placed to continue to deliver its own initiatives as well as support the Commission on theirs, which will ultimately deliver better outcomes for consumers of telecommunications services.

About the TCF

The NZ Telecommunications Forum (TCF) was established in 2002. It plays a vital role in the telecommunications industry in New Zealand, collaboratively developing key industry standards and codes of practice that underpin the country’s digital economy. Our objective is to actively foster cooperation among the telecommunications industry’s participants, to enable the efficient provision of regulated and non-regulated telecommunications services.

TCF Members include: 2degrees, AWACS, Chorus, Enable Networks, Kordia, Northpower Fibre, NOW, Spark, Symbio Networks, Trustpower, Tuatahi Fibre, UnisonFibre, Vector Communications, Vocus Communications and Vodafone. WISPA-NZ, which represents 28 Wireless Internet Service Providers, is an Associate Member of TCF.

For more information visit: http://www.tcf.org.nz

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from NZ Telecommunications Forum - TCF on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 


FMA: Files Civil Proceedings Against Kiwibank For False Or Misleading Representations Over Fee Waivers

The Financial Markets Authority (FMA) - Te Mana Tātai Hokohoko has filed High Court civil proceedings against Kiwibank for making false and/or misleading representations, under the fair dealing provisions of the Financial Markets Conduct Act (FMC Act)... More>>

ALSO:


What Lies Beneath: Is The Housing Market Turning?
Rising interest rates, combined with further tightening of credit availability appear to be dampening the enthusiasm of investors and first home buyers. While house values continue to rise, what lies beneath QV's latest figures is growing evidence that price pressure has shifted... More>>



R&NTU: KiwiRail strike notices withdrawn following new offer
Strike notices on KiwiRail have been withdrawn. Rail and Maritime Transport Union General Secretary Wayne Butson says following negotiations between the RMTU and KiwiRail, a new offer from KiwiRail will be taken back to union members for ratification... More>>


Reserve Bank: Deputy Governor Reflects On Time At RBNZ
Central bankers must continue to look forward to guard against the unpredictable, Deputy Governor Geoff Bascand says in a speech published today. Mr Bascand joined the Reserve Bank of New Zealand – Te Pūtea Matua in 2013 during the aftermath of the Global Financial Crisis... More>>


Xero: Data Reveals ICT Expenditure Key To Small Business Sales Growth
Xero, the global small business platform, today released a new report which shows New Zealand small business ICT expenditure has increased 25 percent compared to pre-pandemic levels - more than the UK (20%) and Australia... More>>


Fonterra: Lifts Forecast Farmgate Milk Price Range And Revises Earnings Guidance At First Quarter Update

Fonterra Co-operative Group today lifted its 2021/22 forecast Farmgate Milk Price range, reported a solid start to the 2022 financial year and revised its earnings guidance... More>>


Canterbury Museum: New Research - Bald Haast's Eagle Feasted On Moa Guts
New Zealand’s extinct Haast’s Eagle (Hieraaetus moorei), the largest known eagle, gulped down viscera like a vulture and may even have been bald, new research suggests... More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 