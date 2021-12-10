Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Single National Technology Contract To Support Public Health Agencies

Friday, 10 December 2021, 11:50 am
Press Release: Ministry of Health

A single national contract to deliver Microsoft services has been negotiated to provide the health and disability system’s new entities with the IT and software services they need, says Ministry of Health Group Manager Digital Strategy and Investment Data and Digital, Darren Douglass.

The deal between the Ministry of Health and Microsoft will support reform of the health and disability system and deliver a number of benefits, including $27 million in savings during the agreement’s three-year term and improvements in the health system’s cyber-security protection and resilience.

The Ministry has contracted Spark Health to execute the Microsoft agreement.

The Microsoft agreement, worth an estimated $45 million annually, will cover the Ministry, Health NZ, Māori Health Authority, and district health boards (DHBs) and their shared service agencies. Taking effect from 12 November 2021, the Ministry will manage both the Microsoft and the Spark Health LSP contracts on behalf of the health sector.

“It makes sense to take a more strategic approach across health agencies as we move to a new operating model for the health and disability system,” says Darren Douglass.

“That way we can get the most value from our investment for the benefit of health care for New Zealanders. Technology is a key enabler for the reforms and these arrangements give Health New Zealand and the Māori Health Authority the tools they need right from the start.”

Government agencies typically contract individually with Microsoft under a single All-of-Government Head Agreement negotiated by the Department of Internal Affairs every three years. This agreement was due for renewal this year and as part of the renewal process a health sector-specific variation was negotiated to provide the health sector with additional concessions. During those negotiations the Ministry of Health and DHB CIOs decided to consolidate Microsoft licence arrangements as part of the renewal process and develop a shared strategic roadmap to maximise value from the investment and ensure consistency in the use of Microsoft technology across health agencies.

“The new contract offers the public greater confidence in the technology systems and services being used across the health and disability system,” says Darren Douglass.

“No matter where you live, you’ll know that your hospital or other publicly-funded health provider will be able to draw on the best available tools to keep you well. A lot of this technology underpins the digital services provided to primary and community health organisations, so it makes sense to be consistent.”

The agreement also includes the increased deployment of Microsoft cyber security technology across health agencies which will improve protection and resilience to cyberattacks on health systems and services.

 

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from Ministry of Health on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 


FMA: Files Civil Proceedings Against Kiwibank For False Or Misleading Representations Over Fee Waivers

The Financial Markets Authority (FMA) - Te Mana Tātai Hokohoko has filed High Court civil proceedings against Kiwibank for making false and/or misleading representations, under the fair dealing provisions of the Financial Markets Conduct Act (FMC Act)... More>>

ALSO:


What Lies Beneath: Is The Housing Market Turning?
Rising interest rates, combined with further tightening of credit availability appear to be dampening the enthusiasm of investors and first home buyers. While house values continue to rise, what lies beneath QV's latest figures is growing evidence that price pressure has shifted... More>>



R&NTU: KiwiRail strike notices withdrawn following new offer
Strike notices on KiwiRail have been withdrawn. Rail and Maritime Transport Union General Secretary Wayne Butson says following negotiations between the RMTU and KiwiRail, a new offer from KiwiRail will be taken back to union members for ratification... More>>


Reserve Bank: Deputy Governor Reflects On Time At RBNZ
Central bankers must continue to look forward to guard against the unpredictable, Deputy Governor Geoff Bascand says in a speech published today. Mr Bascand joined the Reserve Bank of New Zealand – Te Pūtea Matua in 2013 during the aftermath of the Global Financial Crisis... More>>


Xero: Data Reveals ICT Expenditure Key To Small Business Sales Growth
Xero, the global small business platform, today released a new report which shows New Zealand small business ICT expenditure has increased 25 percent compared to pre-pandemic levels - more than the UK (20%) and Australia... More>>


Fonterra: Lifts Forecast Farmgate Milk Price Range And Revises Earnings Guidance At First Quarter Update

Fonterra Co-operative Group today lifted its 2021/22 forecast Farmgate Milk Price range, reported a solid start to the 2022 financial year and revised its earnings guidance... More>>


Canterbury Museum: New Research - Bald Haast's Eagle Feasted On Moa Guts
New Zealand’s extinct Haast’s Eagle (Hieraaetus moorei), the largest known eagle, gulped down viscera like a vulture and may even have been bald, new research suggests... More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 