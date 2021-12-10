Auckland District Health Board And InterSystems Partner For Cloud-based Patient Administration System

AUCKLAND, New Zealand, 10 December, 2021 – Auckland District Health Board and InterSystems Corporation today announced a strategic partnership to deliver a modern, extensible and fit-for-purpose Patient Administration System.

The InterSystems TrakCare® solution will streamline business processes and workflows, replacing three patient management systems.

The TrakCare Patient Administration System will enable proactive communication with care providers across the region and in the community. It will also deliver a better patient and whānau experience through new capabilities such as customer centric appointment bookings.

The staff using the system will benefit from a modern, easy to use interface, more efficient workflows and secure access from their mobile devices.

Implementation of the cloud-based system will commence in January 2022. It will serve multiple facilities across Auckland – including Auckland City Hospital, Starship Children’s Hospital and community organisations – supporting around 145,000 inpatient and one million outpatient visits per year.

TrakCare’s comprehensive capabilities also allow it to be extended to meet Auckland DHB’s longer-term goals. This includes rationalising the number of applications required to meet its functional requirements, and integrating with a new, common identity and access management platform and data services integration layer to provide improved data sharing with other health providers.

“After extensive market research and a robust tender process we have chosen InterSystems as a strategic partner because its system best suits the needs of our patients, whānau and clinical teams, and aligns to Auckland DHB’s Te Tiriti o Waitangi and Tikanga strategies,” said Shayne Tong, Auckland DHB’s Chief Digital Officer.

“InterSystems is delighted to be working in partnership with Auckland District Health Board,” said Darren Jones, Country Manager, Australia and New Zealand for InterSystems. “Together, we can deliver long-lasting and meaningful improvements through the adoption of an innovative system – with a proven track record at six New Zealand hospitals – to support the health and wellbeing of the people of Tāmaki Makaurau.”

