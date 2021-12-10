Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Auckland District Health Board And InterSystems Partner For Cloud-based Patient Administration System

Friday, 10 December 2021, 2:14 pm
Press Release: Joint Press Release

AUCKLAND, New Zealand, 10 December, 2021 – Auckland District Health Board and InterSystems Corporation today announced a strategic partnership to deliver a modern, extensible and fit-for-purpose Patient Administration System.

The InterSystems TrakCare® solution will streamline business processes and workflows, replacing three patient management systems.

The TrakCare Patient Administration System will enable proactive communication with care providers across the region and in the community. It will also deliver a better patient and whānau experience through new capabilities such as customer centric appointment bookings.

The staff using the system will benefit from a modern, easy to use interface, more efficient workflows and secure access from their mobile devices.

Implementation of the cloud-based system will commence in January 2022. It will serve multiple facilities across Auckland – including Auckland City Hospital, Starship Children’s Hospital and community organisations – supporting around 145,000 inpatient and one million outpatient visits per year.

TrakCare’s comprehensive capabilities also allow it to be extended to meet Auckland DHB’s longer-term goals. This includes rationalising the number of applications required to meet its functional requirements, and integrating with a new, common identity and access management platform and data services integration layer to provide improved data sharing with other health providers.

“After extensive market research and a robust tender process we have chosen InterSystems as a strategic partner because its system best suits the needs of our patients, whānau and clinical teams, and aligns to Auckland DHB’s Te Tiriti o Waitangi and Tikanga strategies,” said Shayne Tong, Auckland DHB’s Chief Digital Officer.

“InterSystems is delighted to be working in partnership with Auckland District Health Board,” said Darren Jones, Country Manager, Australia and New Zealand for InterSystems. “Together, we can deliver long-lasting and meaningful improvements through the adoption of an innovative system – with a proven track record at six New Zealand hospitals – to support the health and wellbeing of the people of Tāmaki Makaurau.”

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from Joint Press Release on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 


FMA: Files Civil Proceedings Against Kiwibank For False Or Misleading Representations Over Fee Waivers

The Financial Markets Authority (FMA) - Te Mana Tātai Hokohoko has filed High Court civil proceedings against Kiwibank for making false and/or misleading representations, under the fair dealing provisions of the Financial Markets Conduct Act (FMC Act)... More>>

ALSO:


What Lies Beneath: Is The Housing Market Turning?
Rising interest rates, combined with further tightening of credit availability appear to be dampening the enthusiasm of investors and first home buyers. While house values continue to rise, what lies beneath QV's latest figures is growing evidence that price pressure has shifted... More>>



R&NTU: KiwiRail strike notices withdrawn following new offer
Strike notices on KiwiRail have been withdrawn. Rail and Maritime Transport Union General Secretary Wayne Butson says following negotiations between the RMTU and KiwiRail, a new offer from KiwiRail will be taken back to union members for ratification... More>>


Statistics: Card Spending Rises In November
New Zealanders used their credit and debit cards to spend more in November 2021 compared with October, particularly on furniture, electrical, and hardware, Stats NZ said today... More>>

Reserve Bank: Deputy Governor Reflects On Time At RBNZ
Central bankers must continue to look forward to guard against the unpredictable, Deputy Governor Geoff Bascand says in a speech published today. Mr Bascand joined the Reserve Bank of New Zealand – Te Pūtea Matua in 2013 during the aftermath of the Global Financial Crisis... More>>


Xero: Data Reveals ICT Expenditure Key To Small Business Sales Growth
Xero, the global small business platform, today released a new report which shows New Zealand small business ICT expenditure has increased 25 percent compared to pre-pandemic levels - more than the UK (20%) and Australia... More>>


Fonterra: Lifts Forecast Farmgate Milk Price Range And Revises Earnings Guidance At First Quarter Update

Fonterra Co-operative Group today lifted its 2021/22 forecast Farmgate Milk Price range, reported a solid start to the 2022 financial year and revised its earnings guidance... More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 