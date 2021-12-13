Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Engineers Fined For Flawed Masterton Buildings

Monday, 13 December 2021, 7:04 am
Press Release: Engineering New Zealand

A Disciplinary Committee has upheld two complaints relating to six Masterton building designs deemed inadequate.

Engineer Kevin O’Connor has been censured and fined, for negligence relating to his involvement in signing PS1 producer statements for five Masterton buildings found to be inadequate. Another engineer has been fined for his involvement in signing off a sixth design which was also found to be inadequate.

A Disciplinary Committee found Mr O’Connor’s review of the designs before signing PS1s were high-level and often relied on reviews carried out by other engineers. The Committee said there was no evidence Mr O’Connor was justified in signing the PS1s and was concerned there was a “pattern of behaviour over a sustained period”.

PS1s indicate to building consenting authorities that certain design work complies with the Building Code and other relevant standards.

In an agreed statement of facts, Mr O’Connor accepted the designs were inadequate and not in accordance with the standards reasonably expected of a Chartered Professional Engineer.

Concerns about the Masterton buildings were first brought to Engineering New Zealand’s attention in 2015. At the time, Engineering New Zealand notified the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment (MBIE) as the regulatory authority. A review commissioned by MBIE and Masterton Trust Lands Trust – which owns the buildings – found structural deficiencies in the six buildings. Engineering New Zealand also commissioned an own-motion inquiry to determine whether any engineers involved met grounds for disciplinary action.

The release of the Disciplinary Committee’s decisions concludes the inquiry. Engineering New Zealand Chief Executive Richard Templer says, “This inquiry was involved and complex, requiring six Investigating Committee reports, expert advice and two final Disciplinary Committee decisions.”

Disciplinary decisions about Chartered Professional Engineers are made by independent Disciplinary Committees comprising three senior engineers, a lawyer, and a consumer representative, following formal investigations.

Engineering New Zealand’s Disciplinary Committee has now ordered Mr O’Connor be censured and pay a fine and costs totalling $38,500 (plus GST). Although their decisions were made in June, Mr O’Connor has received name suppression while court proceedings resolved.

The Disciplinary Committee said the engineer responsible for the sixth design also “performed engineering services in a negligent manner”. However, the matter appeared to be an isolated incident. The engineer was ordered to pay a fine and costs totalling $8,500 (plus GST).

Templer says, “Engineers are central in the design of buildings. Now that the Masterton cases have closed, we are working with the Structural Engineering Society of New Zealand and others on a report identifying the main causes of structurally deficient buildings. This report will inform the profession of causes and make recommendations for quality improvements using the findings from our inquiry.”

Engineering New Zealand is also making changes to its accreditation scheme for Chartered Professional Engineers, including stronger assessment criteria and discipline-specific assessment for high-risk sub-disciplines such as structural engineering.

Templer says, “The Masterton buildings weren’t up to scratch and failures such as those observed in these buildings are unacceptable.

“Engineering New Zealand needs to do what it can to make sure engineers take all necessary steps to provide buildings and structures that are fit for purpose.”

Read the full decisions for Kevin O’Connor

Read a Summary of Decision relating to the sixth design

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from Engineering New Zealand on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 


FMA: Files Civil Proceedings Against Kiwibank For False Or Misleading Representations Over Fee Waivers

The Financial Markets Authority (FMA) - Te Mana Tātai Hokohoko has filed High Court civil proceedings against Kiwibank for making false and/or misleading representations, under the fair dealing provisions of the Financial Markets Conduct Act (FMC Act)... More>>

ALSO:


What Lies Beneath: Is The Housing Market Turning?
Rising interest rates, combined with further tightening of credit availability appear to be dampening the enthusiasm of investors and first home buyers. While house values continue to rise, what lies beneath QV's latest figures is growing evidence that price pressure has shifted... More>>



R&NTU: KiwiRail strike notices withdrawn following new offer
Strike notices on KiwiRail have been withdrawn. Rail and Maritime Transport Union General Secretary Wayne Butson says following negotiations between the RMTU and KiwiRail, a new offer from KiwiRail will be taken back to union members for ratification... More>>


Statistics: Card Spending Rises In November
New Zealanders used their credit and debit cards to spend more in November 2021 compared with October, particularly on furniture, electrical, and hardware, Stats NZ said today... More>>

Reserve Bank: Deputy Governor Reflects On Time At RBNZ
Central bankers must continue to look forward to guard against the unpredictable, Deputy Governor Geoff Bascand says in a speech published today. Mr Bascand joined the Reserve Bank of New Zealand – Te Pūtea Matua in 2013 during the aftermath of the Global Financial Crisis... More>>


Xero: Data Reveals ICT Expenditure Key To Small Business Sales Growth
Xero, the global small business platform, today released a new report which shows New Zealand small business ICT expenditure has increased 25 percent compared to pre-pandemic levels - more than the UK (20%) and Australia... More>>


Fonterra: Lifts Forecast Farmgate Milk Price Range And Revises Earnings Guidance At First Quarter Update

Fonterra Co-operative Group today lifted its 2021/22 forecast Farmgate Milk Price range, reported a solid start to the 2022 financial year and revised its earnings guidance... More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 