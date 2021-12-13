New Social Enterprise CommonKind Sets Out To Share Warmth Around Aotearoa

CommonKind has launched a new range of classic wool blankets in deep navy and bold teal to sit alongside their colourful geometric blankets released earlier this year. The new blanket range includes small, medium and large sizes while adding a more accessible range to their offering.

CommonKind is a new social enterprise designing NZ wool blankets with the purpose of sharing warmth throughout Aotearoa. Using a buy one, give one model, customers gift a NZ-made wool blanket to a child in Aotearoa through community organisations when they purchase their own bespoke blanket.

Since launching their first range in September, CommonKind has already donated 50 blankets through local community organisations Wesley Community Action and the Nest Collective.

CommonKind co-founders Olive Riley and Kelly Olatunji believe that access to warm, wool products can lead to better health and sleep outcomes for children.

Olive Riley said, “In a country with millions of sheep and ridiculously low prices for coarse wool, it is appalling that there isn’t more access to warmth for our community. The cost of wool products is prohibitive for a lot of people, so understandably synthetic alternatives are commonly used. Not only are these worse for our environment by shedding microplastic fibres, but they also do not breathe or insulate the user as well as wool does - which in turn can inflame skin conditions and cause issues with temperature regulation during sleep.”

Kelly Olatunji adds, “CommonKind aims to share the joy of bright and warm woollen products to those who cannot easily access them, with a focus on dignity and choice. We have plans to expand into a range of other wool products and work directly with community organisations to help increase impact as CommonKind grows.”

