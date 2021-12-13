New Banknote Signature In Circulation:Grant Spencer, $20
Monday, 13 December 2021, 2:10 pm
Press Release: Reserve Bank
Grant
Spencer was Acting Governor of the Reserve Bank of New
Zealand – Te Pūtea Matua from October 2017 to March
2018.
During this time we
ordered a run of $20 banknotes and this morning we put the
first of these into circulation, so they’ll start
appearing from ATMs and in change shortly.
The
signature of Adrian
Orr, who followed Grant Spencer as Governor, is already
in circulation on $50
banknotes.
