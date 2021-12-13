International Recognition For Tourism Sustainability Commitment

A New Zealand programme that supports tourism operators to become more sustainable has gained international recognition.

The New Zealand Tourism Sustainability Commitment has won the 2021 Skål International Sustainable Tourism Award in the Educational Programmes and Media category.

The Tourism Sustainability Commitment (TSC) was developed by Tourism Industry Aotearoa and encourages and supports every New Zealand tourism business to be genuinely committed to sustainability.

“We are really proud to win this international award, which highlights the growing interest in the Commitment at a time when the tourism industry is experiencing so many other challenges,” says TIA Chief Executive Chris Roberts. “One of the few positive impacts of the COVID pandemic is that some tourism businesses have found the time to develop their sustainability action plans and reimagine their businesses for the future.”

Under the TSC framework, TIA has just launched the Tourism Carbon Challenge, urging every tourism business to measure its carbon footprint, to take action to significantly reduce carbon emissions by 2030, and contribute to a tourism industry that is net zero carbon ahead of New Zealand’s 2050 goal.

TIA is also collaborating with regions to set a regenerative tourism future. The regional programme supports tourism businesses to provide stronger community and environmental connections in a sustainable, economically prudent manner.

“We believe every operator has a part to play in creating a tourism industry that is sustainable. We hope this award will reinspire our members while showing the strength and credibility of the Tourism Sustainability Commitment to those who have not yet made the commitment.”

Tourism businesses can sign up to the Tourism Sustainability Commitment for free and access support to work towards twelve Commitments across four elements of tourism sustainability: Economic, Visitor, Community and Environment.

