Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

International Recognition For Tourism Sustainability Commitment

Monday, 13 December 2021, 5:08 pm
Press Release: Tourism Industry Aotearoa

A New Zealand programme that supports tourism operators to become more sustainable has gained international recognition.

The New Zealand Tourism Sustainability Commitment has won the 2021 Skål International Sustainable Tourism Award in the Educational Programmes and Media category.

The Tourism Sustainability Commitment (TSC) was developed by Tourism Industry Aotearoa and encourages and supports every New Zealand tourism business to be genuinely committed to sustainability.

“We are really proud to win this international award, which highlights the growing interest in the Commitment at a time when the tourism industry is experiencing so many other challenges,” says TIA Chief Executive Chris Roberts. “One of the few positive impacts of the COVID pandemic is that some tourism businesses have found the time to develop their sustainability action plans and reimagine their businesses for the future.”

Under the TSC framework, TIA has just launched the Tourism Carbon Challenge, urging every tourism business to measure its carbon footprint, to take action to significantly reduce carbon emissions by 2030, and contribute to a tourism industry that is net zero carbon ahead of New Zealand’s 2050 goal.

TIA is also collaborating with regions to set a regenerative tourism future. The regional programme supports tourism businesses to provide stronger community and environmental connections in a sustainable, economically prudent manner.

“We believe every operator has a part to play in creating a tourism industry that is sustainable. We hope this award will reinspire our members while showing the strength and credibility of the Tourism Sustainability Commitment to those who have not yet made the commitment.”

Tourism businesses can sign up to the Tourism Sustainability Commitment for free and access support to work towards twelve Commitments across four elements of tourism sustainability: Economic, Visitor, Community and Environment.

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from Tourism Industry Aotearoa on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 



REINZ: Prices Continue To Rise — Growth Rate Shows Signs Of Easing
Property prices climbed further in November, early signals suggest price growth will continue though more moderately, according to the latest data from the Real Estate Institute of New Zealand (REINZ), source of the most complete and accurate real estate data in New Zealand... More>>


FMA: Files Civil Proceedings Against Kiwibank For False Or Misleading Representations Over Fee Waivers

The Financial Markets Authority (FMA) - Te Mana Tātai Hokohoko has filed High Court civil proceedings against Kiwibank for making false and/or misleading representations, under the fair dealing provisions of the Financial Markets Conduct Act (FMC Act)... More>>

ALSO:


What Lies Beneath: Is The Housing Market Turning?
Rising interest rates, combined with further tightening of credit availability appear to be dampening the enthusiasm of investors and first home buyers. While house values continue to rise, what lies beneath QV's latest figures is growing evidence that price pressure has shifted... More>>


Statistics: Card Spending Rises In November
New Zealanders used their credit and debit cards to spend more in November 2021 compared with October, particularly on furniture, electrical, and hardware, Stats NZ said today... More>>

Reserve Bank: Deputy Governor Reflects On Time At RBNZ
Central bankers must continue to look forward to guard against the unpredictable, Deputy Governor Geoff Bascand says in a speech published today. Mr Bascand joined the Reserve Bank of New Zealand – Te Pūtea Matua in 2013 during the aftermath of the Global Financial Crisis... More>>


Xero: Data Reveals ICT Expenditure Key To Small Business Sales Growth
Xero, the global small business platform, today released a new report which shows New Zealand small business ICT expenditure has increased 25 percent compared to pre-pandemic levels - more than the UK (20%) and Australia... More>>


Fonterra: Lifts Forecast Farmgate Milk Price Range And Revises Earnings Guidance At First Quarter Update

Fonterra Co-operative Group today lifted its 2021/22 forecast Farmgate Milk Price range, reported a solid start to the 2022 financial year and revised its earnings guidance... More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 