Ni Hsin Group Launches BB2GO EV Bikes For F&B Business

Monday, 13 December 2021, 7:57 pm
Press Release: ACN Newswire

Adoption of EV bikes part of the company's business sustainability strategy and ESG responsibilities

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 13, 2021 - (ACN Newswire) - Ni Hsin Group Berhad's (formerly known as Ni Hsin Resources Berhad) ("Ni Hsin") subsidiary BlackBixon2Go Sdn Bhd ("BlackBixon2Go"), is pleased to announce the launch of BB2GO EV ("electric vehicle") Coffee Bike for use in the sale of BlackBixon coffee.

The launch was attended by YB Tan Sri Noh Bin Haji Omar, Minister of Ministry of Entrepreneur Development and Cooperatives; various directors from BlackBixon2Go Sdn. Bhd., the EV Bike subsidiary of Ni Hsin Group Berhad and Ni Hsin Group Berhad.

These electric bikes are powered by a battery system specially configured to also provide the power for the coffee-making machine and is an extension of Ni Hsin's cafe@anywhere concept under its food and beverage business. The bikes are equipped with GPS for easy tracking of orders and locations of BB2GO EV Coffee Bikes by coffee lovers using the BB2GO app.

BlackBixon2Go also signed an MoU with Acasia Communications Sdn Bhd ("Acasia") to digitalise the new business concept through its connectivity and cloud services, supporting BB2GO app. Acasia, an affiliate of Telekom Malaysia Group, is a collaboration among seven leading telecommunications providers offering a comprehensive suite of connectivity services and digital infrastructure in the ASEAN region.

Mr. Khoo Chee Kong, Managing Director of BlackBixon2Go, said, "We have embarked on a transformation trail, from a traditional manufacturer of stainless-steel products to a new age business model riding on the EV Revolution with BB2GO EV Coffee Bike combining Malaysians' love for coffee and the desire to maintain a green and healthy environment. This business concept is apt and fitting for the street food industry, it's also very suitable for catering, open house and parties."

"The BB2GO EV Coffee Bike is a totally self-sufficient bar that does not require an electrical outlet to power the coffee machine. The batteries from the EV Bike are technically configured to produce up to 400 cups of coffee and can be recharged after that. With BB2GO EV Coffee Bike you can be a barista, just as in a modern cafe, serving espresso coffee or cappuccino prepared in front of your customer's eyes."

Ni Hsin's use of the electric bikes is part of the company's commitment to environmental, social and governance ("ESG") responsibilities as well as adopting a mindset change for business sustainability in the face of technological advancement. Ni Hsin is also observing, learning and innovating to improve the way it conducts business as part of its ESG responsibilities.

The Company is planning to expand the BB2GO EV Coffee Bike concept across ASEAN and is also planning to manufacture and assemble the electric bikes in collaboration with an established EV manufacturer from China for the commercial and consumer market in Malaysia and ASEAN.

