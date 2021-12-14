Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Winton Closes IPO With Maximum $350 Million In New Equity Raised; Winton To List On NZX And ASX On 17 December 2021

Tuesday, 14 December 2021, 11:55 am
Press Release: Winton

Winton is pleased to confirm that it has successfully raised c. $350 million in new equity under an Offer for up to 90 million new Shares at an issue price of $3.887 per Share.

As part of the Winton Offer, Macquarie Asset Management (part of Macquarie Group) has committed $200 million through one of its real estate vehicles, further supported by a group of high-net-worth investors for in excess of $100 million and the remainder through a Chairman’s List Offer nominated by Winton that included a Bookbuild with leading New Zealand and Australian institutional investors. The Bookbuild, run jointly by Jarden Securities and Forsyth Barr, was significantly over subscribed.

Winton co-founder, Chris Meehan, says: “On behalf of the Board, I wish to welcome all new Winton shareholders to the business. As we embark on a significant new chapter of growth and diversification, our transition to become a public company represents an important milestone. The support Winton has received from our local capital market has been humbling and energises us to execute on our growth strategy.”

As a cornerstone investor, a representative from Macquarie Asset Management will join Winton’s Board of Directors post IPO. Winton will list on the main board of the New Zealand Stock Exchange (NZX) and with a foreign-exempt listing on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) this Friday the 17th of December 2021.

