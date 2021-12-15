Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Hitting The Beach Or Festivals This Summer? Vodafone's Got You Covered

Wednesday, 15 December 2021, 10:04 am
Press Release: Vodafone

With Kiwis set to escape to holiday hotspots as Covid restrictions start to ease and the Auckland border comes down, Vodafone customers can keep in touch with friends, whānau or work around the country as the company has added extra capacity into its mobile network in Aotearoa.

Holiday hot spots are well covered with additional 42 mobile capacity upgrades completed in 2021 to cater to the expected increases in mobile phone data use at areas such as Omaha, Whangamata and Queenstown.

Vodafone is also ensuring festival-goers can keep in touch by standing up temporary cellsites on wheels (COWs) at some of the most popular events, including Northern Bass (Mangawhai), Gibbston Valley Winery Concert (Queenstown) and Rhythm and Vines in April (Gisborne).

Thaigan Govender, Head of Mobile Access Networks, hopes that customers use Vodafone's awesome mobile network around the regions to enjoy a safe and connected summer. "Summer is here and we've been working hard to ensure our slipped, slopped, slapped and wrapped Vodafone customers have great coverage for all their summer adventures. Whether it’s boogying the night away at festivals packed with local artists or just lounging on the beach, we want to ensure Vodafone customers can stay connected at the most popular summer destinations.

"We have a long history of setting up temporary cell sites around the country to support festivals and tourist hotspots. Though the 2021/22 summer period will feel slightly different for Kiwis, we're glad we can support customers with our robust network.”

To find out more about coverage in your area, be it home or away, please visit https://www.vodafone.co.nz/network/coverage/

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from Vodafone on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Statistics: Environmental Indicators Show Indigenous Species Under Pressure
Updated environmental indicators show indigenous marine and land species are struggling against extinction, and wetland area continues to be lost, Stats NZ said today... More>>


REINZ: Prices Continue To Rise — Growth Rate Shows Signs Of Easing
Property prices climbed further in November, early signals suggest price growth will continue though more moderately, according to the latest data from the Real Estate Institute of New Zealand (REINZ), source of the most complete and accurate real estate data in New Zealand... More>>


FMA: Files Civil Proceedings Against Kiwibank For False Or Misleading Representations Over Fee Waivers

The Financial Markets Authority (FMA) - Te Mana Tātai Hokohoko has filed High Court civil proceedings against Kiwibank for making false and/or misleading representations, under the fair dealing provisions of the Financial Markets Conduct Act (FMC Act)... More>>

ALSO:


Statistics: Card Spending Rises In November
New Zealanders used their credit and debit cards to spend more in November 2021 compared with October, particularly on furniture, electrical, and hardware, Stats NZ said today... More>>

Reserve Bank: Deputy Governor Reflects On Time At RBNZ
Central bankers must continue to look forward to guard against the unpredictable, Deputy Governor Geoff Bascand says in a speech published today. Mr Bascand joined the Reserve Bank of New Zealand – Te Pūtea Matua in 2013 during the aftermath of the Global Financial Crisis... More>>


Xero: Data Reveals ICT Expenditure Key To Small Business Sales Growth
Xero, the global small business platform, today released a new report which shows New Zealand small business ICT expenditure has increased 25 percent compared to pre-pandemic levels - more than the UK (20%) and Australia... More>>


Fonterra: Lifts Forecast Farmgate Milk Price Range And Revises Earnings Guidance At First Quarter Update

Fonterra Co-operative Group today lifted its 2021/22 forecast Farmgate Milk Price range, reported a solid start to the 2022 financial year and revised its earnings guidance... More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 